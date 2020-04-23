We are all at a crossroad. The difficulties we have all experienced with the COVID-19 quarantine has affected our jobs, community activities, worship services, our children’s education and socialization. We have lived through a pandemic that will go down in history. Some of us have had the virus and recovered, while sadly, some have died.
We have all been challenged mentally, emotionally and spiritually. This (hopefully) once in a lifetime experience will leave an indelible mark on our lives. We have been stretched to our limits, haven’t we?
I am particularly concerned about the effects of isolation. Depression and suicidal thoughts can overwhelm people. We beseech these individuals to seek help in this time of their despair. Others of us, while significantly impacted, are awaiting our return to normalcy. Separation from our houses of worship, our pastor, congregational fellowship and friends has been detrimental.
Nonetheless, we must dig deep to deal with the challenges. We must determine our way forward. Either the consequences of this pandemic can destroy us, or we can press forward. Yes, we are at a crossroad!
How are you going to respond? You can either let these challenges set you back, or you can dig deeper and successfully come through this nightmare successfully. Let us consider some impact thoughts from anonymous leaders:
“It is moments like these that force us to try harder, and dig deeper, and to discover gifts we never knew we had — to find the greatness that lies within each of us.”
“It is necessary to dig deep within oneself to discover the hidden grain of steel called will.”
“When discouragement comes, don’t stop. Dig deep and fight it through!”
“When backed up against a wall, dig deep, demand excellence, stand tall, and be strong.”
“Whenever faced with a challenge, I dig deep within myself and summon my spiritual and physical forces. This gives me the focus, determination, perseverance, and support I need to succeed.”
During times of extreme difficulty, it is paramount for each of us to dig deeper within the inner recesses of our souls to keep going. Those times when we are stretched to the limits emotionally, physically and spiritually. Those times when we are tempted to surrender and give into the weaknesses that we yielded to in past moments of failure. We must not quit. We need a better option….
Today can be the beginning of a brand new way forward. To develop an indomitable spirit. The spirit that fights; tries harder; bristles its backbone and juts its jaw in determination. The spirit that stares down the opposition and digs deep for the forces that will defeat the foe. Let us not be discouraged. Rather let us stand tall and strong and focus on the goal. You are stronger than you think. But it begins within your heart.
Determine this week to do things you have never done before. You will learn that by digging deep and resolving in your heart, you can climb the mountain, slay the dragon and cross the finish line in victory. Our faith in the risen, glorified Christ will ascertain our victory. We can do ALL things through Christ who strengthens His children!
The crossroad! Let us choose the road that the Lord leads us, as we fight the good fight of faith and overcome all obstacles for His glory!
Have a great week and remember, God loves YOU!
