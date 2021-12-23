The proclamation of the prophet stirred the hearts of the faithful believers of Israel. In the ninth chapter of Isaiah in the Bible, verse six, the prophecy is declared: “For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counselor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.”
The promise of Israel’s Messiah was declared and included vital details that would be a mystery to the hearer.
The child would be born of natural circumstances and this promise speaks directly to the humanity of the Messiah.
He would be born of Mary. However, a “son given” prophesies of the miraculous virgin birth, The One conceived of the Holy Ghost, The Only Begotten of the Heavenly Father. Thus, the prophecy clearly speaks to His divinity. He is declared: “The mighty God… The everlasting Father.”
Indeed, the “theanthropic” man (God-man), would be born to save Israel from its sins. The mystery surrounding this birth was how God would become flesh; the incarnation, to be named Emmanuel, “God with us” (Matthew 1:23). The sinless, perfect man, Jesus, would die on behalf of the sins of the world. In His divinity, He rose from the grave!
The Messiah was portrayed in vivid terms to magnify and amplify His glory and splendor.
Emmanuel was Wonderful! Full of wonder, spectacular and sensational. His compassion, full of grace and mercy, would provide hope to the captives and deliverance to the nations. The majesty of the Messiah, who came to His own people, was worthy of their humble worship and adoration.
The Messiah would be their Counselor. The great High Priest of the people, who would hear their prayers and minister to their needs. While there are multiple components to this attribute, it is most comforting for God’s people to be assured of the loving, benevolent care of their Savior.
The Messiah is “The Prince of Peace.” The forward look to His coming kingdom and His seat of the throne of David, established assurance that one day the nations would be ruled under His just rule. The government would be upon His shoulder. This component of the prophecy remains in anticipation today. We are looking forward to the righteous reign of Christ in His Second Advent.
This Christmas, may we remember the advent of Emmanuel, Jesus Christ our Lord.
May we take time to worship Christ and remember the offer of this unspeakable gift of salvation for those who will receive Him as their Savior.
May God bless you this holiday!
Reach Jon at jtshonebarger@gmail.com.
