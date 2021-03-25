It has been a difficult road that we have all journeyed together the past 12 months.
How do we begin to list all of our mutual experiences? We have dealt with the COVID crisis, gotten sick, and many of us have lost a loved one. We have been sheltered in place, laid off our jobs, been separated from loved ones, and kept away from church and school. The toll it has taken on us emotionally, spiritually and financially is immeasurable. Simply put, many around us we not doing well. We are hurting!
Not only have people lost their lives to the pandemic, but there have also been victims to suicide. While there are modest improvements being seen in some corners of our nation, this COVID crisis has not passed.
In addition, we have witnessed violent protests in cities across the nation, political division and a nation still at war in the Middle East. What about the humanitarian crisis at our Mexican border? Have I failed to mention the other challenges?
I want to exhort, encourage and plead with readers who are struggling, to seek help. If your mental health is failing, if your relationships have experienced division, if you are struggling with your faith, there are skilled professionals that will help you.
Warning signs show up in our lives that must not be ignored. We must not rationalize the signs nor hope that they will simply go away. We must take proactive steps for a cure, rather than reactive snap decisions after the breakdown. We can overcome every heartache, every burden and every loss. We will do this, together!
We must all employ an “indomitable” spirit during the perilous times of our lives.
It is entirely possible to have been crushed by the effects of our crisis, yet determine to not allow these catastrophes to utterly destroy us. Our spirit must be incapable of being overcome, subdued or vanquished. Our spirits must not succumb to discouragement or defeat. We must be unyielding and unconquerable. This dogged determination must prevail in our lives during turmoil. Indomitable!
The reality of our humanity is that we are ALL weak. We are ALL vulnerable. We ALL stumble and fall. We ALL have meltdowns. There is nothing wrong with admitting our need of help in our time of trouble. Even Superman can get too close to the kryptonite! The weight of life’s burdens can be overcome through compassionate care and intervention. Yes, we will be able to overcome and see better days.
I am thankful for the love and compassion shown to me during hard times. Faithful friends and trusted colleagues have come along side of me when I have fallen, and bound up my wounds. My faith in God has carried me through the troubled waters of life. Our Lord Jesus Christ cares. He is a whisper away in prayer. I thank God for His unconditional love for this fragile soul. He is the Master of healing, restoring and strengthening us all.
I am confident, that through the help of friends, professionals and our faith in God, we will overcome. Let us determine that through our failures and frailty, we will overcome through an indomitable spirit. We must NOT quit! Let us keep battling and with inner fortitude, prevail. Being knocked down, bleeding and barely holding on can be the prologue of our story of ultimate triumph. I cannot wait to read your story!
Have a great week and remember, God loves YOU!
Contact Jon at jtshonebarger@gmail.com.
