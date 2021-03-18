I reflected upon an unusual anniversary this week. Many years ago I was told to perform a task that was a violation of my conscience. As a result of this conflict of mind and spirit, I refused to do what I was expected to do. The consequences were swift and significant. I would now have to bear the consequences of my refusal.
The consequences came at a tremendous personal cost. I thoroughly knew what I was facing when I declined. However, I also knew that the request was inappropriate. I chose to stand on my integrity and face the consequences. It was a hill that I was willing to die on!
Indeed, this is an unusual anniversary. However, it is one that I humbly celebrate. For those who know me understand that I am a diehard when it comes to following through on my personal convictions and standards.
Furthermore, I am driven by my unwavering faith in God and my commitment to obeying the principles and precepts of the Holy Bible. Am I perfect? Of course not, however, I purpose to be faithful to God and make hard decisions. God’s grace enables me.
Through it all, I am resolved to depend upon God amidst all the confrontations in my life. I will rest in the assurance that He will faithfully care for His children when they honor Him in obedience. To humbly place ourselves in His hand is the safest place we can be. There is absolutely no reason to fear when we trust in God.
God honors and blesses the person who walks in the paths of His righteousness. God will provide for all of our necessities through His providence. God guarantees His child will be cared for. Indeed, this is His reward for faith. In this instance, God was wonderfully faithful and demonstrated His power, provision and presence.
Every day, each of us is faced with difficult choices that have life-altering consequences.
The Bible teaches us that there is a law of sowing and reaping. Some people want to call it karma. Nonetheless, we must understand that when there are behaviors, there will be results. We cannot escape the justice that Almighty God will administer, as well as the legal functions of governmental authorities. We are wise to always do the right thing, with the right intentions. It is called, walking in our integrity. It is a vital biblical principle.
The Psalmist declared, “Let integrity and uprightness preserve me…” (Psalm 25:21). King Solomon stated, “The integrity of the upright shall guide them…” (Proverbs 11:3).
In a world void of ethical values, let us take the high road in personal integrity. Increasingly, we are witnessing a society that is calling good evil and evil good. It is important that people maintain their good character and be resolute in their values. Let this moral authority be the foundation of our lives. Black is black and white is white; right is right, wrong is wrong. There are no situational ethics in the minds of the man of integrity.
Yes, we must demonstrate a strong backbone and be uncompromising in moral decisions. It is critical we maintain a good reputation. Let the world know what you will do when confronted with compromise. It has been said that everybody has a price for selling out. Really? Let us be the exceptions! Let us be unmovable and true to our convictions.
Have a great week and remember, God loves YOU!
Contact Jon Shonebarger at jtshonebarger@gmail.com.
