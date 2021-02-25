This week I received news that a dear friend and colleague had lost her battle with cancer. It is always tragic to hear that a beautiful soul is gone and that I will not see them again, on this side of eternity. The memories she leaves me are filled with smiles, hugs and testimonies of her unwavering faith in God. Those images are forever forged in my memory. I am a richer man for my friendship with her.
My friend knew her diagnosis and that the disease was at an advanced stage. Nonetheless, she was undaunted, determined to prevail and to regain her health. She battled cancer until the day she died. She had an indomitable spirit that was an inspiration to all who knew her. The grace that God bestowed upon her was glorious. She honored the Lord in her death, just as she had in her life.
I am cognizant of my friend’s legacy. As a minister of the Gospel, I have performed dozens of funerals and memorial services. I give careful consideration to the deceased’s life and their contributions to family, community, work and faith. Their footprint in the sands of time made a difference. They leave behind a legacy, a story, a fulfilled journey. We must reflect upon it and respect it.
Everyone had a family or someone that loved them. Everyone lived a “human life” with both valleys and mountaintops, successes and failures. Testimonies of sin and grace. There are stories to tell, memories to hold dear and words to remember. Everyone’s life matters. Everyone has a distinctively different story, worthy of sharing and appreciating.
Impact, milestones and achievements measure each of our journeys. We reflect, what difference did this person make? Carefully written obituaries and eulogies should honor the life of the deceased. The obituary and eulogy should clearly articulate the legacy of the loved one who has passed into eternity. Let us take the time to invest in this rite of passage. The deceased deserves the honor.
Let us each endeavor to leave this world better than we found it. Let us be remembered for our love of God, family, country and community. Our acts of charity can last for generations. The lessons we teach can be passed from generation to generation. Our descendants can pass along tales of our life and love for others.
Having fought the good fight of faith was the final summary of the beloved Apostle Paul’s life. A life of purpose will always involve struggle, failures, conquests and valuable lessons.
As for today, our story is still being written and our legacy is still being formed. Let those who come behind us be inspired by our grit, determination and faith. Let us each leave this world a better place. May each person who knows us say that they are a richer person for having known us.
Have a great week and remember, God loves YOU!
Contact Jon Shonebarger at jtshonebarger@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.