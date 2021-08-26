I took solace seeing light shining through the bottom of my bedroom door.
As I laid in bed, my troubled mind was consumed with worry, and my stomach was tied in knots. I realized I would not be able to fall asleep with these problems haunting me. My burdened conscience needed immediate relief; I needed to talk to Mom.
The light shining through the bottom of my door testified that Mom was awake, having not yet gone to bed. She was probably sitting in the living room.
As I made my way out of my bedroom, and into the hallway, I determined to be as quite as I could. I did not want to awaken my baby brother or younger sister who slept in the adjoining bedroom. I slowly crept down the stairs of our split-level home into the living room where my mother was lounging, reading a book. It was time to unload my burdens.
This scenario was not unusual for my mother's oldest child. I frequently found myself struggling at night with burdens that tortured my mind and spirit. As my mother saw me coming down the stairs, she was curious to hear about the latest problem I needed to cast upon her. It seemed that being alone with my thoughts in the dark always sparked a desire to confess my guilt.
My mother was always compassionate, yet firm in her discipline to me. As I spoke with a quivering lip and lump in my throat, I would confess my day's misbehaviors. I had to face the consequences of my poor behavior.
Whether I had been caught stealing a watch, fist fighting, or failing in my studies, I knew that Mom would soon find out from the elementary school officials the deeds of which I was guilty. It was not unusual for my desk to be butted up against the teacher's throughout my grade school years. Receiving the paddle from the hand of a teacher was also frequent.
Whether it was unacceptable behavior or academic concern, I was always held accountable. My character formation was being forged through the crucible of discipline. My mother's decisions were quick and clear. Her son was not being raised to fail.
I was an aggressive, strong-willed boy. I battled a speech defect, and was difficult to understand. This frustration only aggravated my behavior. In addition, I struggled with changing schools 12 times in 13 years. However, I came to learn that I would be held accountable for my behavior. I could not pass my faults on to other people. I owned my choices!
I received speech therapy and was provided constructive moral guidance. All of these experiences molded me into the man I am today. Years later an old friend of my mother asked about me and what I was doing. She reported of my successful marriage, military tenure and my years of ministry. Her old friend told her that he would have guessed that I would have lived a life of crime!
As I reflect upon my childhood I realize how fortunate I was to have a mother who listened; teachers who taught me proper behavior as well as reading, writing and arithmetic. I am thankful for the speech therapists who helped me speak clearly and distinctively. I am thankful for a father who taught me a strong work ethic. I am also thankful for the religious guidance I received. I can look back and clearly see the hand of God preparing me for the calling upon my life.
Not every young person has the advantages that I had. As I serve as a prison chaplain today, it is a burden to see men with tremendous potential not reaching it. However, it is not the end of the story! Transformation of the worst criminals is possible through the grace of God and constructive mentoring by dedicated leaders.
Let us endeavor to employ constructive discipline for the young people in our lives. Unconditional love wrapped in teachable moments, consequences, and personal accountability. Lessons on right and wrong. Lessons on focus, purpose and preparation.
There are kids out there like me (and you) that need somebody to make an investment in their lives. To listen! Let us keep the light on that others can see, and find comfort from someone who cares.
Have a great week and remember, God loves YOU!
Reach Jon at jtshonebarger@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.