The race was on! We had just received our weekly allowance from Mom, and we were headed to Keyes’ Carryout to buy some penny candy. My sister Lauren and I hustled out the back door of our home and quickly mounted our bikes.
The journey was over seven city blocks of broken sidewalks, mean dogs and a major city intersection. By the time we arrived at the store, we were both out of breath, and anxious to make our scrumptious selections.
The tall wooden display case contained several rows of glass candy canisters with the price tag attached. Mr. Keyes stood patiently behind the counter wearing a white, full-length apron. Looking down his nose through his bifocals at two excited kids, this dear old grocer repeated candy prices for my sister and me. With his impeccable mental mathematic tabulations, he helped us keep track of our fifty-cent budget.
With the options of two pieces of candy for a penny, three pieces for a nickel, or five pieces for a dime, the brown paper bag could be quickly filled. I can fondly remember Kits’ taffy, Root Beer Barrels, Smarties and licorice. There were also Mexican hats, Mary Janes, Dum-Dums, Sugar Babies, Sugar Daddies, jawbreakers and bubble gum.
Decisions, decisions, decisions! We could even buy a candy bar for a nickel and a Sprite for a dime. This moment was eagerly scheduled each week and brought tremendous happiness to two youngsters.
As we made our final candy choices, we dug deep into our pockets and surrendered our allowance to Mr. Keyes. As we headed out the door of the small neighborhood store, a warm goodbye and an invitation to come back soon echoed in the background.
There would be no race home as Lauren and I had to safely secure our treasured merchandise on the bicycles. As a result, it was a slow, deliberate and cautious navigation home.
Upon arrival, we dumped our treasure upon the kitchen table for Mom’s approval of our great purchase. She would ensure we didn’t gobble all of our goodies in one night, but told us to divide it up for consumption over the next week. By week’s end, we would be ready to receive our hard-earned allowance and a return to Keyes’ Carryout.
The lessons learned about earning money, financial planning and spending were important for a 10-year-old. While we each spent 50 cents for penny candy, the other 50 cents earned from the dollar allowance would be saved and invested in bigger dreams. The parental guidance avoided foolish, impulsive buying decisions.
I also learned that simple pleasures in life were the best. As a result, it was not necessary for my parents to buy me an expensive electronic game, or take me on an extravagant trip to an amusement park for me to discover simple pleasures. I enjoyed the process of earning money and planning this moment each Friday. This was a highlight of my week.
Finding moments each day to enjoy quite time with God; a cup of coffee on the back deck; a special conversation with a loved one on the phone, or a walk through the woods are all simple pleasures that add value and significance to our journey.
Simplicity. It is a key Christian discipline as well.
Let each of us focus on the simple pleasure found at a penny candy counter and warm conversation between friends, like Mr. Keyes. Life is complicated and discouraging. However, let us take time each week to recharge, refocus and recalibrate to stay happy and healthy.
Self-care! Yes, the penny candy of life proves to be the most valuable joys we experience. We are not too old or sophisticated for simple pleasures. Let us reach out and experience some this week. Remember, God loves YOU!
Reach Jon Shonebarger at jtshonebarger@gmail.com.
