Summer vacation had finally arrived and another school year was complete. The exhilaration of having two months away from the classroom filled every fiber of my being. The chance to sleep in, to go on camping trips and playing with my friends had me fantasizing about the best summer ever. There was not going to be time for everything I wanted to do!
On the first day of summer vacation my sister Lauren and I went out looking for adventure. We trudged up a country road in the Welsh Hills of Granville, Ohio, carefully crossed through a pasture, climbed over a barbed-wire fence and we saw several of our friends gathered together. We were sure they would love the ideas we had for our first summer sojourn together.
On the contrary, the plans we heard from them were awesome and much better than ours. A brand new swimming pool had been constructed in the country-housing edition. Our friends’ folks had bought them a membership to the pool, tennis courts and clubhouse. This recreation park had every amenity for summer fun.
The new pool could be seen through the evergreen trees in the back corner of our property. Our friends were coordinating times to meet and snacks to bring for our first day of swimming. It was going to be a party! My sister and I hustled home to ask our mom if we could go.
Although my mother knew of the new recreation park, she was not aware of the cost to attend. Of course, my sister and I wanted a season pass to join our friends each day. Upon calling the pool for information, my mother was told that our home was not a part of their housing edition and membership wasn’t available for our family!
My mother rationalized about the proximity of our property to the housing edition and that her children’s friends were all members. The pleas went brazenly unanswered. My sister and I would not be accompanying our friends. There would not be a swimming pool membership.
Lauren and I noticed that the time of the pool rendezvous had come. We crossed the barbed-wire fence at the back of our property and navigated through the pasture. We proceeded to the location on the neighbor’s property where we could gaze across the fence, directly at the bustling swimming pool.
There were all our friends! The splashing and cannonball diving into crystal-clear, cool water were being witnessed by two little kids with broken hearts. They all saw us and waved. Undeterred, they continued frolicking in the pool.
Soon my sister and I left the fence line to return home. It was going to be a long summer.
An early life lesson was experienced that summer long ago. Life is full of disappointment and unmet expectations. Life doesn’t usually go according to script. The plans we make over several months can fall through in an instant.
No amount of fretting, begging or negotiating will overturn the standards of others. We must adapt to a new normal and rise above our heartbreaking circumstances.
My parents would buy us a YMCA pool membership in a neighboring town. We would also sell strawberries and go on a few campouts. It turned out to be a great summer after all. Readjusting our sails amidst the setbacks of our journey are necessary. Disappointments, failures and broken dreams must all pursue a second option. Yes, when one door closes, another door opens. Resilience! Even children must experience setbacks and develop this key character quality.
I hope your summer plans are filled with laughter and adventure. If your plans fall through, seek your second option! God bless and remember, God loves you!
Contact Jon at jtshonebarger@gmail.com.
