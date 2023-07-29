It is early morning as vehicles are directed to unmarked parking spaces in a pasture.
The passengers depart their trucks and sport-utility vehicles to make their way to the entrance gate. With the purchase of a ticket and a hand stamp, you acquire an all-day pass. The annual event is the highlight of the year for county folks. It is fair season.
As you pass through the entrance gate, the aroma of sizzling sausage infiltrates your nose. Bob Evans has been a mainstay at the fair for decades. Hungry fairgoers make their annual rite of passage to the large, striped canopy filled with picnic tables. Sausage and hashbrowns are offered with pancakes and eggs. The strongest coffee you will ever drink washes it down.
After breakfast, the morning begins with a walk through the livestock barns. The animals are being groomed for the judges. The owners are typically teens, who have tendered lovingkindness and watch care over these critters from their birth. Their pride is on full display as they meticulously prepare for competition.
Ribbons adorn the makeshift trophy case in the stalls. The animals are oblivious to the scrutiny being given by the spectators. Cows, sheep, pigs and horses fill the massive building with the sights and smells of the farm. Be vigilant where you step.
The next stop is the pavilion for the “best of produce.” There is squash, watermelon, cantaloupe, cucumbers and tomatoes. Each entry is large, shiny and luscious. How can a judge discern which entry is the best? When springtime seeds are planted, the gardener can only hope for an outlier. The sunshine, water and fertilizer are religiously applied. Many prayers are uttered for the fair blue ribbon.
As we continued our slow stroll, we entered a building to survey the baked goods. The bread, cakes and pies look scrumptious. Many of the contestants enter the competition every year, and oftentimes, they are perennial winners. To bake consistently must be a unique talent. I have always wondered what is done with the remainder of the baked good after the judge takes a bite. Please give me a call for leftover duty.
I thoroughly love watching the horses compete. The rider mounts the horse, and at the sound of a popgun, the race around the dirt infield begins. Maneuvers around barrels with gallops down the straightaway is a race against the stopwatch. The coordination and precision between jockey and horse is amazing. The grandstand viewer is enthralled by the competition.
The midway has numerous rides and booths for chances to win stuffed animals. I recall my good friend winning a ginormous stuffed animal for his little girl. My little boy stood by, eager for me to win one for him. Needless to say, I couldn’t walk away allowing my friend to outshine me in front of my son.
After several attempts and several quarters, I won him an orange, life-sized stuffed bear. I renewed my son’s confidence in his invincible father. The ring toss on to pop bottles was our next showdown.
The kiddy rides are a big hit. The children were able to mount plastic motorcycles and ride to music for a couple minutes. The carousel was also a tremendous thrill for kids and adults. This classic carnival ride provides the best photo opportunities. Smiling and waving on each revolution of the ride was expected. The picturesque view from atop the ferris wheel was popular too.
Summer county fairs are pure Americana. There is something special about seeing old friends and neighbors enjoying the exhibits and attractions. To pause and catch up on old times with a high-school classmate is as much fun as seeing the displays. Going to the fair is like a reunion. The good times are internalized for the rest of your life.
It is heartwarming to cheer for your aunt to win the baking competition and for your niece to win a ribbon for her pet calf. It is always fun to see the guy at work in the tractor pull or the rodeo competition.
I have lived all across the country, and I have enjoyed each fair. Each one has contributed to my appreciation for country people and the pride we take in our work. The blue-collar work ethic is on full display.
As the fair season peaks here in Middle Tennessee, take some time to go and enjoy yourself. Reconnect with your old friends and neighbors. Cheer on your old friend’s granddaughter in the horse-riding competition.
Get out there for some sausage and eggs for breakfast. America needs to come together under the banner of Old Glory and take pride in those who made our nation great, wearing denim overalls. Make plans to attend this summer’s blue-ribbon fair.
May God bless America.
Have a great week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.