The single most important event on the Christian calendar is the glorious, bodily resurrection of the son of God, Jesus Christ, on the first day of the week, resurrection Sunday.
We rejoice in the incarnation of Jesus, celebrated on Christmas. Yet, the necessity of His bodily resurrection, three days after His sacrificial death on the cross, is magnified above all other events in the scripture. Without the resurrection of Christ, we would remain dead in our sins, without hope of eternal life. As a result of Jesus’ bodily resurrection, every believer is promised this unspeakable gift. Christians have victory in Jesus.
Jesus declared as recorded in John 11:25-26, “…I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live: And whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die. Believest thou this?”
The days leading up to Christ’s death on the cross and His resurrection is commonly called, Holy Week. Let us consider a few of its significant moments.
Our week begins with the exaltation of Christ, entering Jerusalem upon a donkey, commonly called, Palm Sunday.
Luke 19:38 reads, “Blessed be the King that cometh in the name of the Lord: peace in heaven, and glory in the highest.”
Following this triumphal entry into Jerusalem, the crowd would turn against Jesus and cry out for His crucifixion a few short days later.
Later on in Holy Week, the Passover meal is prepared in a upper room and shared with the twelve disciples. The apostle John sat on the left hand of Jesus, while Judas sat on His right side.
Indeed, the “seat of honor” was provided to Judas for the Passover meal!
That privilege was a result of Judas being the only disciple from the province of Judea. The other 11 disciples were Galileans. In addition, Judas was the treasurer. It is significant to highlight that the other 11 disciples never suspected Judas to be the one who would betray Jesus.
At the Passover, Jesus declared that one of them would betray Him. Each of the disciples’ asked, “Is it I”? Clearly, Judas had lived a double life, undetected by those who had lived and spent the most time with him.
As we proceed in the week’s events, we reflect on the humble washing of the disciple’s feet. The holy and humble Saviour bowed before them in a poignant moment. John 13:4 shares that, “He riseth from supper, and laid aside His garments, and took a towel, and girded Himself.” This humble demonstration of servant leadership had significant impact. It’s a powerful life lesson for all of Jesus’ disciples.
The scriptural narrative continues. We witness the exit of Judas from the Passover meal to prepare for his betrayal of Jesus. He would turn Him over to the Roman authorities for a mere 30 pieces of silver. Judas is then possessed by Satan.
After the departure of Judas from the Passover meal, we observe the institution of the Last Supper by the Passover lamb Himself, Jesus Christ.
The Lord taught the disciples that the fruit of the vine represents His shed blood on the cross. The unleavened bread represents His broken, crucified body. This observance was to continue until His return. Soon, the symbol would be fulfilled as Jesus would be crucified for the sins of the world on an old rugged cross.
Our journey through Holy Week continues. Jesus takes Peter and John to the Garden of Gethsemane to pray to the Heavenly Father. Jesus prays for the Father’s will to be done concerning His death on the cross. He prays for His disciples, as well as you and me. They would await the arrival of the Roman soldiers, with Judas, and the kiss of betrayal. The sheep would all be scattered that night.
Jesus would be presented before Pilate for a mock trial. The authorities would then call for Christ’s brutal beating, and the crucifixion upon Calvary’s cross.
May I emphasize that while Christ was on the cross, we were on His mind. Most wonderful is the glorious bodily resurrection of Jesus on the third day after His crucifixion, as prophesized in scripture.
Spread the news … He lives. Certainly, this week stands alone in history. Rejoice Christians, rejoice. We serve a risen Savior. John 14:27 reads, “…let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.”
Let us tune out the negativity and fear in our world today. We are in His grip.
Have a great resurrection Sunday, and remember, God loves you.
Reach Jon Shonebarger at jtshonebarger@gmail.com.
