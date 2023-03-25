We are all on a journey.
The pathway of life leads us forward with a blank canvas to paint, a journal to write, a map to navigate and a compass to read. As we proceed, we do so with a measure of hesitancy.
We simply do not know what lies ahead, and as a result, we are prone to wonder what we should do, where we should go, and who should accompany us as we travel onward. I am extremely grateful for mentors who came at different seasons of my life. A mentor is a wise, trusted and experienced advisor. They are subject-matter experts in pertinent areas of life who can share their wise counsel to the inexperienced, regardless of age.
Whether it’s mentoring in business, career, relationships or faith, the mentor advises, guides, teaches and holds accountable the pupil who humbly sits at their feet. As a result of having mentors at the different stages of my life, I can joyfully declare that my journey has had a minimal amount of missteps. I have been an eager student, focused on the successes of my mentors, as well as their shortfalls.
The experiences of others benefit us because we cannot live long enough to experience them all ourselves. I learned early in adulthood to not take counsel from those who have chosen a foolish path. I have sought out leaders, producers, adventurers … winners. A key question each of us must answer honestly is whether we are teachable. In my experience, most people are not teachable, but they’re independent … a free spirit, choosing to roll the dice to see what life brings them. The consequences of being unteachable can be harsh and heartbreaking.
I can testify from 20 years of prison chaplaincy that an overwhelming number of men I counseled did not want a parent, a boss, a mentor or Lord to advise them of best practices, and paths of success in their history. We must all be teachable. Moreover, if we fail to plan, we plan to fail. A carefully-crafted plan, with the aid of a mentor, can ensure a life of fulfillment and significance.
As the seasons of our lives change, our goals and priorities also change. As a result, we must seek out new mentors. Our lives become an accumulation of those who have gone before us, who have paved a sure path and a sturdy bridge for us to cross. New stepping stones equate to new mentors. It is worthy to note that family can be sought out for many keys to success. However, family is not always the best choice. Families can have difficulty being objective and unbiased.
Getting out of our comfort zones is another key consideration. Seeing the world from another set of eyes is a priority. Tunnel vision impairs our prospects of success. Mentors with a large array of life experiences, and who have journeyed beyond the county line, are valid sources from whom to seek.
Regardless of our season of life or progress on our journey, let us seek those who will add value to our lives, purpose, and plan. Let us seek a mentor who will coach us along our pathway.
Have a great week, and remember, God loves you.
Contact Jon by e-mailing IMPACThought@gmail.com.
