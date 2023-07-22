It is a popular question asked by many … “If you were to live in another time, when would you choose?”
Indeed, it is a fascinating thought to ponder. As I scan the inner recesses of my mind, I filter innumerable eras, individuals and epoch-making histories that I would elect to engage in a history rewind. Granted, this is a difficult question to answer without serious reflection. How much time do I need to answer this conundrum?
Truth be known, time travel isn’t something I spend my day considering. While I am a very sentimental individual, I do not yearn to go back in time to a specific moment of my life, seeking a redux. Life cannot be lived in the rear-view mirror. However, a short, romantic getaway in my imagination is engaging.
As a Christian, Bible student and minister of the gospel, I would love to have been alive during the earthly ministry of Jesus.
The announcement of His advent into this world by the angelic host would have been stupendous to witness. I would be one of the shepherds watching my flock, as the heavens opened, and the Shekinah glory of God was majestically displayed. I would be awe-struck at the proclamation of the tidings of great joy and peace for all people. My rapid dispatch to the manger to behold Emmanuel would be transformational. I would be an eyewitness of the miracle of the virgin birth and the fulfillment of Old Testament prophecy.
I would be honored to be one of the 12 disciples. To daily accompany Jesus in his earthly ministry would be colossal. The sights, sounds and moments would all be life lessons lived out before my eyes. To behold the Lamb of God who came into the world to take away the sins of the world would stir my soul. To break bread, laugh and be a part of His chosen would facilitate experiences unseen or heard by others. The fellowship I would embrace in His inner circle would forever impact my mission after His crucifixion.
I would sit at Jesus’ feet as He preached the Sermon on the Mount. To listen to the Beatitudes as Jesus proceeds from principle to principle is electrifying. I listen carefully to the brilliance of the King of Kings, as He proclaims the kingdom truths. Hearing His voice, with inflection and authority, is the advanced course in public speaking.
The evening trip across the Sea of Galilee on a storm-ravaged night is the test of my faith. As Jesus sleeps in the rear of the ship, the water pours in, jeopardizing our lives. To watch, the Master of the Sea rebuke to wind and waves further impacts my faith in the miraculous, supernatural work of the Divine Creator.
To encounter the maniac of Gadara is frightening. We behold Christ commanding the legion of demons to depart the naked man, living among the tombs. This is one of the most satisfying demonstrations of omnipotence and authority in my discipleship. Indeed, this is the Lord of Lords.
I accompany Jesus to the Garden of Gethsemane on the night of His betrayal. I seize the opportunity to watch and pray as He spends time alone communing with the Heavenly Father. I am at Jesus’ side as the Roman soldiers accompany Judas, as he identifies and betrays Him. Temptation grips my soul as I consider assaulting the one who betrayed Christ.
At the foot of the cross I stand, beholding my crucified Savior. I behold His sinless blood being shed for the remission of my sin, and for the sin of the entire world. I listen to His final words as He lays down His life as our sacrificial Lamb. I am shaken in body, mind and spirit as no greater love has ever been demonstrated. I praise God for His grace and mercy for me, a sinner.
One the first day of the week, I’m there beholding the empty tomb. I am greeted by an angel testifying that Jesus is risen from the grave. I quickly depart to tell other disciples that He is alive. The joy we share is the zenith of my journey together with them. Soon, our resurrected Savior would appear, commissioning us to take His gospel into the entire world.
What previous time period would I want to live? Give me the life and times of Jesus. Another time and another place transports me back 2000 years to the land of Israel at my Savior’s side.
Have a great week, and remember, God loves you.
Contact Jon by e-mailing impacthought@gmail.com.
