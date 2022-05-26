The radical faith of the Biblical hero Moses challenges, inspires and provokes the faithful believer in our contemporary world.
The record of Moses’ life is fully delineated to include faults and failures, strengths and superlatives. The zenith of all character qualities was attributed to him … meekness. This incredible character strength, performed under humble self-control, would propel Moses to become one of the greatest leaders in history.
Let us examine a particular decision that would change the course of history, and the destiny of his Moses’ kinsmen, the Jewish people.
The Bible records that Moses had been living in the palace of the Egyptian Pharaoh, along with his mother, as a result of providential intervention (Exodus 2). A decree by the wicked ruler, Pharaoh, had been heralded to kill all Hebrew male babies. Pharaoh was driven by fear of the growing population of enslaved Jewish males, and their potential overthrow of his kingdom.
The decree prompted Moses’ mother to hide her son along the banks of the river, only to be discovered by Pharaoh’s daughter. The daughter had compassion on the baby boy and sought a Hebrew woman to nurse the child. Moses’ mother was providentially chosen.
As a result, they were both brought into the comforts and luxury of the palace. Moses’ life was saved, and his mother was able to care for her child and watch him grow up with the best food, clothes, healthcare, and education possible.
While reading the New Testament book of Hebrews, the epic description of Moses’ decision to leave the palace of Pharaoh is revealed. The Scripture says in Hebrews 11:24-25, “By faith Moses, when he was come to years, refused to be called the son of Pharaoh’s daughter; Choosing rather to suffer affliction with the people of God, than to enjoy the pleasures of sin for a season.”
There came a moment in Moses’ life when he chose to say goodbye to all the treasure of the kingdom and the ultimate power he would inherit. Without a doubt, Moses was aware of the travail of his people, enslaved in Egypt. He would listen to their cries and the brutal treatment received at the hands of the brutal taskmasters each day.
His passion for his people, and their plight, stirred his soul and boiled his blood. He could no longer sit idle watching from the balcony of his bedchamber.
The time came when he chose to suffer with his people. He chose to forsake the pleasures of sin he indulged in every day of his life. He said no to a seat on the throne of Egypt along with all of its benefits. He had no fear of walking out. He had no regret of taking a vow of poverty. He would endure the inconvenience and hardship without regret.
This monumental, history-altering decision was attributed to Moses’ testimony that he had, “Seen Him Who is invisible” (Hebrews 11:27). Moses’ faith in Almighty God was emboldened by this improbable encounter. Through the eye of faith, and the assurance of God’s decree, he acted without hesitation.
Indeed, the supernatural revelation of the eternal Son of God convinced him on what he needed to do. His faith was fixed. His heart was compelled, and his calling was assured. He would identify with his people and follow the purpose of God for his life.
Today, the courage of Moses should provoke us to take an uncompromising stand for justice. We should be willing to separate from the pleasures of sin that last for only a moment and opt for the better things that bring glory to an all-holy God. We should evaluate God’s purpose for our lives and be willing to follow it regardless of its difficulty.
We must be sensitive to God’s divine timing. When is it time to boldly make a decision and step away from our comfort zone? When do we look by the eye of faith for the invisible Son of God for guidance and wisdom? When do we say, enough is enough?
The eternal reward that Moses receives is ascertained as a result of his bold, uncompromising faith. Without faith, it is impossible to please God. Let us be provoked by this example of bold faith, and in turn, impact our world for God. Let us take this challenge, and attempt great things for God.
Have a great week, and remember, God loves you.
