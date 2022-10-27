If there is one specific skill that we have had to acquire over the past couple of years, it is coping with change.
The COVID-19 pandemic required an immediate transition from our daily routine to a new normal within a few days.
Working from home was a new paradigm for innumerable employees across the world. Schools closed, and computer online classes were substituted. Church doors were closed, as well as restaurants, businesses, recreation and sports. Every facet of our daily life was transformed by the virus.
Unfortunately, the effect of this radical change is still reverberating across many quadrants … life in transition.
While there are some people who experience radical change better than others, none of us would qualify as an expert in its drama. The loss of security is unnerving. Familiarity binds its strong cords around our psyche, comforting us and falsely assuring us that things will continue as they always have. Our comfort zone pacifies us to the precipice of suspended animation … life on cruise control.
The grip of fear affixes itself to the heart of an emotionallybattered soul. It is during these perilous moments that depression creeps in, whispering thoughts of hopelessness and despair. The pandemic festered the rise in mental health cases. A multitude of once healthy lives were overwhelmed in hopelessness. Sadly, many succumbed to suicide … life in peril.
The plight of human tragedy was updated by briefings from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and other government agencies. The elderly in nursing homes, citizens with health risks, as well as those who had once lived lives free from a major health issue caught the virus and died. The death toll climbed to staggering levels, with many of us knowing somebody who had died from its grip … life with loss.
However, for the majority, life moved forward amidst the changes. Regaining a sense of control and normalcy has generated optimism. Having survived this chaos taught us many life lessons of resilience and coping skills. For most it has made them tougher, arduous, and resolute. All are key attributes necessary when confronting the next wind of change … life as a teacher.
When will sudden change occur next in your life? It is with dread that we would even want to answer that question, but we know that the one constant in life is change.
One key ingredient not yet mentioned here concerning change, is faith. The anchor of one’s soul is none other than almighty God. Indeed, our anchor holds while the sails of our ship are wind-beaten and battered. Drawing close to Jesus Christ is a wise discipline every day of our lives but most certainly during the trials of change.
By drawing close to God, we are promised in the Bible that He will draw close to us. Daily reading of the word of God and prayer will strengthen us spiritually. A personal relationship with Jesus Christ is the blessed assurance needed in the times of change. Whatsoever comes abruptly into our lives, God’s grace will sustain us … life with hope.
As our lives move forward amidst the change, let us continue to adapt to life’s tumultuous rollercoaster. Stay strong, encourage one another, and keep the faith.
Have a great week, and remember, God loves you.
