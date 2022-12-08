Today, across our world of more than eight billion individuals, children are being born into the world’s population.
These little souls come into the world thoroughly dependent on parents and other caregivers to supply their need of food, clothing, warmth, medical care and love.
Their list of needs will multiply as they grow older, as they will need training, discipline, education, guidance and hope. While this simplistic list names the clear fundamental needs of development, our societal structures will gradually wean the child of their dependency from the hand of caregivers to a life of independence and self-sufficiency.
The ambition of the human spirit is to be independent and self-sufficient. These values are considered by many to be a large component of the American dream and the actualization of personal success. The zenith of one’s journey is to be the self-made, alpha-male/female, exalted and superior to the subordinates of the world.
To be free from the mandates of authority is the yearning of the heart. To do what you want to do, go where you want to go, and be what you want to be is the zenith of individual liberty. You can be yourself, without hinderances, and restrictions … independence.
Upon further review, is our society legitimately stronger, more cohesive, and healthier being populated by a comprehensively independent citizenry? Is it advantageous for us to individually pursue personal goals and ambitions void of consideration of the common good? Would we consider the supremacy of individual priorities selfish?
While we vehemently defend the three individual, unalienable rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, can we also be noble in framing our pursuits as they intersect with society?
It is possible to live our lives and pursue our dreams with a determination to be a humanitarian. The Biblical example of the Good Samaritan teaches us that we need to care for the hurting and to willingly give of our time, treasure, and talent to accomplish that purpose. The fallen man needed the Good Samaritan. It’s service above self.
We are at a crossroad in history. Do we continue to splinter off into differing factions of personal, special interests and agendas, or do we reflect upon a time in America where the common good was the first consideration? Reflecting on a time when our nation rallied together in a world war and mutually sacrificed personal goods and services for the war effort, our nation of individuals was dependent upon one another. Simply stated, they couldn’t have survived without one another. Community is beautiful when everyone is focused on the wellbeing of others.
Moreover, we are also at a crossroad spiritually in our nation. Religious surveys taken today reflect a nation less dependent upon faith in God, reading the Bible, charitable contributions and church attendance. A nation that was once a beacon of public prayer and religious education has become increasingly secular and independent of leaning upon faith for their decisions. We need God, both personally and corporately.
The time has come for our melting pot of cultures, ethnicities, religions, and races to unify and depend upon one another. To form a “more perfect Union,” we must embrace the notion that we are stronger together, and through our mutual dependence upon one another, we determine to meet the challenges of a changing world.
May we diligently seek the favor of almighty God as we endeavor to exchange independence for dependance.
Have a great week and remember, God loves you.
