The glorious bodily resurrection of Jesus Christ is the stand-alone impact event in human history.
The Holy Bible reveals the incredible story of the Son of God, Jesus Christ, the one who was crucified on a cross and then rose bodily from the dead after spending three days and three nights in a borrowed tomb. The story testifies of how Jesus miraculously conquered death, hell and the grave at the resurrection.
The precursor to the death, burial, and resurrection of Christ was the Old Testament mandate of death for every soul who sinned. The demand of the Law of Moses was fully paid by Jesus’ vicarious and substitutionary blood atonement for mankind on Calvary’s cross. It was the just for the unjust, the holy for the unholy, and the righteous for the unrighteous.
Of utmost importance, eternal life was promised to anyone who placed their faith in Jesus’ sacrificial death, burial, and resurrection. What an incredible story, truly the greatest story ever told. Jesus willingly laid down His life for the sins of the world. He did that for you and me.
The empty tomb of Christ also serves as a reminder. It’s a reminder that Jesus is truly God incarnate, that He is the authentic saviour of the world, that He is the true resurrection and life, that the grave could not keep Him in the ground, that His promise of eternal life is assured to every repentant sinner, that greater is He that indwells the believer over the evil one tormenting the world.
As the world celebrates Easter, let us be mindful of the greatest demonstration of love ever witnessed. The love of God was on display as Christ died on the cross for mankind. The love of God was displayed as Christ offered forgiveness of sin, redemption, and hope.
The love of God was displayed when His sacrificial death was accepted by the Heavenly Father, evidenced by His glorious resurrection. It’s the hope of heaven after our own death, hope in the promised return of Jesus, hope for tomorrow.
Theological teaching points aside, Christ’s resurrection enables the believer to live boldly in a chaotic world, the ability to live fearlessly in the face of difficulty, struggle, and opposition.
The spirit-filled Christian knows that he can do all things through faith in his resurrected Lord. The child of God can overcome the world through faith. The believer is more than a conqueror through Him who loved us.
The personal relationship a child of God enjoys with Jesus through prayer and fellowship is a blessing, the benefit of worship and abiding in His presence, in meditation and communion, in service to people through His churches and agencies. Resurrection day is tomorrow. Be faithful to your house of worship and celebrate this most magnificent event in world history. God bless you, and have a tremendous weekend.
