His life had a short description in the Bible … he “walked with God.”
This was the singular most important thing for the inspired writer of scripture to declare, twice, in Genesis 5:22, 24. Profoundly, very little else is even stated. The writer of Hebrews briefly stated that he “pleased God” (Hebrews 11:5).
The man was named Enoch. What an incredible evaluation preserved in the Holy Bible about an individual, for every reader to consider for all eternity. He walked with God, and he pleased God! Enoch was truly a great servant of God.
I have officiated many funerals and memorials. As a minister of the gospel of Jesus Christ, it is paramount to comfort the grieving, to share the love of God and to provide the hope of eternal life through Christ.
A eulogy is shared by a close family member of friend, as well as the obituary. It is always appropriate to share the accomplishments, milestones and the legacy of the deceased … a favorite poem … their favorite songs. There are moments of fond reflection and humor.
A home-going should be a tribute of the highlights of an individual’s life. The good of the person is told, even if the individual was a notorious sinner. The failures and shortfalls of the deceased should never be proclaimed across a podium. Sometimes, that can be challenging.
Of course, it is kind and respectful for an individual’s friends and family to say nice things by sharing the best accomplishments. Conversely, what God has to say about a person’s life is something completely different. Scripture declares in Hebrews 9:27, “And it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment.” Judgment day is coming.
In addition, scripture states in Philippians 2:10-11, “That at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, of things in heaven, and things in earth, and things under the earth; And that every tongue should confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.”
Jesus Christ is that righteous judge. He will judge the living and the dead. Obviously, only what God says eternally matters. Will the Lord praise the work of His child and say, “Well done?” Or will there be no eternal value of the work of that believer, and as a result, no rewards? As a born-again child of God, we must endeavor to live our lives for His glory, for His kingdom and to help the lives of people. Our lives are hid in Christ. We must serve our Lord and saviour above all else.
Enoch walked with God! What will the Lord say about your personal walk of faith? Has your walk been one of close communion with God; one of prayer, meditation and worship? Has your walk with the Lord been on the straight and narrow, abiding in the vine and living a holy life? Has your walk of faith been one that regularly confesses your sins and has close fellowship with Jesus? And has your walk produced fruit that abounds, affecting the lives of others? Simply asked, do you walk with God?
Enoch pleased God. It begs the question, is God pleased with you? The world is full of men-pleasers … those individuals who are approval addicts, seeking the praise, popularity and persuasion of others. Another great man of God in the scripture, the Apostle Paul, testified in Galatians 1:10, “For do I now persuade men, or God? Or do I seek to please men? For if I yet pleased men, I should not be the servant of Christ.”
One must choose who they want to please, men or God. You cannot please both. Men are selfish and inherently focused on themselves. Children of the living God are called to seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, not themselves. We are to be wholehearted in our pursuit of the Almighty.
As the day of our departure looms ahead, what will be said about you at your memorial? What about that moment where we stand at the judgment seat of Christ? Let us endeavor to walk with God and please Him.
Let it be said that there was one singular reason for our life, and it was to magnify Jesus Christ. Let it be said that God had a time, a place and a purpose for our existence, that we had fought a good fight and that we had kept the faith. Let it be said that our lives radiated the love of God and that we were vessels fit for the master’s use. And He used us until our very last step.
Have a great week and remember, God loves you.
