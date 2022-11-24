The family was growing increasingly concerned about the health of its great-grandmother.
She had been confined to a hospital bed in the living room of her home for most of the year. Her age and declining health had robbed her of the quality of life that she had enjoyed in her golden years. Her life, as well as the life of the extended family, was affected because of her decline.
Through all the pain and difficulties, she remained cheerful. Drop-in visits to the house were always welcomed. Grandma would insist that we children were offered cookies and Kool-Aid, even on her most challenging days. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her honored guests.
As the holiday season approached, I could hear the grown-ups discuss holiday plans. In years past, great-grandma would cook an elaborate Thanksgiving feast that could feed twice the amount of family that had gathered together. The realization that this family tradition would need to be suspended, at least until she regained her health and vibrancy, had become a reality.
The adults decided that Thanksgiving would be at our home, in the Welsh Hills of Granville, Ohio. This change in tradition generated new plans and contingencies. As a 9-year-old boy, it was exciting to me to host the family in our home.
On Thanksgiving morning, mom assigned tasks to my sister and me as the preparations for the Thanksgiving meal began. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was tuned in on our black-and-white television and played in the background. This tradition was a part of my childhood that continues until today. As the morning preparations concluded, my father said that we would need to drive into town to pick-up my step-great-grandfather and my great-grandmother.
My step-great-grandfather was a gruff man with a quirky personality. He loved to fish and collect walnuts for canning. He was a loving man to my great-grandma, and they had been married for a long time.
My true great-grandfather was an immigrant from Ireland, known for his heavy Irish brogue and business acumen. He passed away early in the marriage due to illness, leaving my great-grandma a widow as a young woman with several children.
My dad and I got into the car to drive into town to pick up the grandparents. The aged couple slowly and deliberately walked to the car to ride to our home in the country. I distinctly remember discussion about new construction that had never been seen, as well as memories of days gone by at other locations. The memories were fascinating as I carefully pondered the milestones of their memories.
The cold and cloudy November day still offered beautiful portraits of hillsides of Granville. The Welsh Hills had been settled by my maternal grandfather’s ancestors. My great-grandmother was not that familiar with the historical components of their legacy. Nonetheless, she admired the hearty Welshmen and the man her daughter married (my grandfather).
As the family settled in our home and all the guests arrived for Thanksgiving dinner, we bowed in prayer and thanked God for the goodness of our lives. My great-grandmother ate plenty and enjoyed the time of the family being together. There were quiet conversations among the adults as to whether this would be her last Thanksgiving. That consideration saddened my heart. I wasn’t familiar with death and the passing of a loved one at this stage of life.
The holiday season passed, and a new year was introduced. My great-grandma’s health was in rapid decline, and she would experience a stroke that would take her life in August. As a boy, her death was devastating. I would experience her funeral and gravesite service. The finality of her life was hard.
As I participate in Thanksgiving this year, I honor the memory of my precious great-grandmother as well as other family members who impacted my life and left a legacy of love. We must all learn to cope with loss, and specifically, the difficulties associated with loss during the holiday season.
May you enjoy your Thanksgiving. Praise God from whom all blessing flows and remember those precious folks who are no longer seated at the table.
Remember, God loves you.
