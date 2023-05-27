As far as the eye could see, the countryside was aligned with innumerable rows of gray monuments.
The rolling hills lay quite on a warm, breezy summer morning. Adorning the monuments were flags, gently fluttering in rhythmic cadence, to perpetually testify of the sacred service of the nation’s most valiant citizens. The hallowed ground is infrequently disturbed when another honored colleague joins its distinguished ranks.
An awestruck spectator gingerly shuffles from marker to marker. The encapsulated lives of the dead are carefully etched in stone. The name, rank, military branch and lifespan reveals the most succinct record of the fallen hero. The soldier, sailor, airman, Marine and Coast Guardsman have been individually laid to rest in somber dignity and respect.
This cadre of United States military members had fulfilled their oath of service, honorably. They had willingly laid down their lives in defense of their nation. A zenith of sacrifices has been rendered. A grateful nation sanctifies pristine land to memorialize their honor.
A visit to a national cemetery is an act of patriotism.
From generation to generation, appreciation should be shown to the men and women who have worn their nation’s uniform. The opportunity to meditate upon our history, and her fight for freedom, must be a perpetual occurrence. May we never grow weary of this civic mandate.
The right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness has come with a price ... the lives of our military service members. From the Revolution to Afghanistan, tens of thousands have taken their last gasp of air fighting for America. War is ghastly. War is hell. However, when the battle is over and victory has been won, the tributes must be shared, and memorials must be observed.
Consider, Armed Forces Day is for active duty military. Veteran’s Day is for all who ever wore the uniform throughout history. Memorial Day is distinct ... it is for our war dead.
This Memorial Day, tell the stories of your grandfather or grandmother, father or mother, son or daughter; aunt or uncle, who fell in battle. Speak of their commitment to the flag, and our American way of life. Reread their letters. Admire their medals, ribbons and citations. Stare at their photographs. Visit their graves. Their legend lives long beyond the grave. They have left an indelible legacy.
God has blessed our nation of patriots. Long live the memories of our fallen heroes. Let us never forget.
You can contact Jon at impacthought@gmail.com.
