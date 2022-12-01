The Christmas carol “Silent Night” was composed in 1818 by Franz Xaver Gruber, to the lyrics written by a young Catholic priest named Joseph Mohr.
Reflection upon the birth of the Christ child provided the backdrop of the carol penned following years of war in the region. The song was first sung at a church service on Christmas Eve. The beauty of the carol has endured, endearing the listener to a quiet, sacred evening, long ago. What a glorious testament of a supernatural birth in a manger.
This month, the Christian world enters a season of worship, celebration, and contemplation as the birth of Jesus Christ is remembered. The magnificence of the virgin birth of the Messiah, Emmanuel, Jesus Christ, heightens the spirit of believers of every age.
While an empty tomb certifies the resurrection of Christ and Calvary demonstrates Christ’s death on the cross, a virgin’s womb provides His advent into a world in desperate need of a saviour.
The angelic proclamation of Jesus’ grand entrance into the world was received with wonder and mystery. What ... God became man. The Hypostatic Union — where Jesus is 100% man and 100% God — transcends the limited understanding of humanity.
Nonetheless, this sinless Man would be crucified for sinful men … a vicarious atonement … a substitutionary death. Jesus was born to die. This baby would fulfill the redemptive plan of the Heavenly Father. For each believer of this sacrificial death and resurrection would be freely given, by God’s grace, the gift of eternal life. What an unspeakable gift.
In the lyrics of the carol, Rev. Mohr spoke of a silent night, a holy night, a night that exuded calm and quiet, where radiant beams from the holy face of the Christ child. The mind’s eye of faith captured this divine moment of human history.
In our caustic, sarcastic and traumatic society, we would do well to pause and hit the reset button.
Wouldn’t it be beneficial to be in a “suspended animation;” in abeyance, in order to recalibrate to our true north? Wouldn’t we benefit by focusing on the wonderous miracle of the incarnation of the Saviour of the world? Wouldn’t it be transformational to ponder in our hearts our personal need of redemption, as well as a personal relationship with the One who can transform our lives? We need a silent night experience.
The peace of God was on glorious display on that silent night. It was quiet contemplation and adoration, mystery, revelation, presentation. The wonder of it all needs to capture the heart and mind of a world spinning hopelessly away from the Hope that it so desperately needs. Wise men still seek Him.
Let us focus on a holy night 2,000 years ago and magnify the King of Kings and Lord of Lords.
Have a great season, and remember, God loves you.
