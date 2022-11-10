The king had it all, or so he thought.
The king’s life was filled with every creature comfort imaginable for his gratification. At the simple command of his voice, his subjects fulfilled his fleeting, momentary craving. Whatever his wanton heart desired was acquired for his consumption. Pleasure was at his beckon call, never to be denied.
This was passion run amok. Unbridled liberties, lasciviousness and lust were the king’s conquests during a period of political peace in Israel. The wisest man to ever live had vices. The vices left him empty, depressed and bitter.
From his 700 wives and his 300 concubine, his life was summed up as a pursuit of wine, women and song. Through all of the experiences, excesses and extremes, he was never satisfied.
The king scribed his life as “under the sun.” He summarized his life as vanity — empty, futile and meaningless. This was a carnal life, void of any lasting satisfaction. The king was Solomon, and his testimony is recorded in Bible book of Ecclesiastes.
Life “under the sun” is life on a horizontal plain. It is the life that people experience every day across the world as they work, play and rest in this temporal realm. It is a life without God. It is a natural life, void of any eternal, spiritual perspectives.
There is no personal relationship with Jesus Christ. Rather, it is a life summarized as “eat, drink and be merry, for tomorrow we die.” There is no real meaning to life under the sun other than the acquisition of “things” that attempt to show success, achievement and status. This is life on the ragged edge.
To have a life of spiritual significance requires a vertical perspective as one looks upward to heaven and seeks their Heavenly Father. Solomon had concluded that life without God was meaningless. It was God alone who could fill an empty heart.
Solomon ultimately came to himself. After a long departure from his relationship to God, he was awakened by the foolishness of his life under the sun. May all who had ears to hear listen to the experience of the richest man who ever lived.
What will a man give in exchange for his soul … 700 wives … a king’s palace with incredible gardens … all the delicious foods set at your table every day … international fame and popularity … a collection of the most luxurious cars in the world … to be chief executive officer at one of the most powerful corporations in the world? What is the price of your soul? Realize this, most people spend their lives in pursuit of their impossible dream and die dissatisfied, without God.
It is imperative that people grasp the true meaning of life. It is not worshipping the creation more than the Creator. Life is not about he who has the most toys at the end, wins.
Life is not about the pursuit of fleeting popularity from a fickle society. It is not about power and influence. Life is about redemption from our fallen, sinful nature and finding forgiveness and love from an all holy God.
By the grace of God, we are offered forgiveness of sins and the gift of eternal life, through faith in the sacrificial death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Life in Christ produces joy unspeakable and full of glory, as the apostle Paul declared.
Almighty God has a purpose for our journey, a meaning for our lives and a mission to fulfill. He promises us an abundant life when we abide in the Vine. The search for significance is found through a personal relationship with the King of Kings and Lord of Lords.
Our lives must be invested in the kingdom of God through a vibrant, committed relationship to Jesus Christ. Once we have entered in this relationship, our lives are captured by the adventure of a life of faith. The glitter of fool’s gold no longer distracts us. It is the gold acquired through a faithful life of service to the one who loves us eternally.
Have a great week and remember, God loves you.
Contact Jon Shoenebarger at jtshonebarger@gmail.com.
