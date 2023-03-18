There are many in our Middle Tennessee area who testify that their religion is an important component of their lives.
From their earliest age, Sunday school, junior church, and youth camp were instrumental in learning the great Biblical stories, the heroic characters, and about the Lord Jesus Himself.
In addition, there were the special holiday plays, kids choir, and church fellowships that contributed to instilling the value of a faith community.
In the annals of church history, spiritual formation was a priority for the children of religious parents. As youth progressed through their spiritual journey, they would be further taught the doctrines and dogmas of their faith tradition. Catechism was a rite of passage.
Ultimately, youth would transition into young adulthood, where a holy vow/covenant with God would be made with a sweetheart. This ceremony would be made before family and friends on a June afternoon in the church house, with the preacher. A wedding reception in the fellowship hall, or family farm, would follow.
The young couple would naturally follow the familiar path worn clear by preceding generations of ancestors and their own personal experience. It would be traditional for them to choose the route of a familiar path. Usually, the couple wants to pass along their religion to their offspring.
While the rote memorization of traditions, creeds, doctrines, and dogmas are passed from generation to generation, there is one key component of faith that cannot be instilled into another’s soul. That is a personal relationship with the Lord, acquired through an intellectual, emotional, and volitional moment of decision … “thee” decision to make Christ their own, personal Lord and Saviour. That moment of transport from spiritual death into supernatural life in the living Jesus, by grace, through faith.
Practically applied, the most critical evaluation for each spiritual sojourner is to honestly appraise what extent their faith plays in their daily life.
That is the individual possession of the Saviour and not something that can be bequeathed, imposed, or wished upon another individual.
Cold, lifeless orthodoxy cannot create spiritual vibrancy. It cannot generate comfort in the time of grief. It cannot produce boldness in the times of confrontation. It cannot offer assurance in times of doubt. It cannot supply a needed cup of water from an empty well. It cannot deflect light in the moments of darkness. Orthodoxy (doctrines and dogmas) are void of vitality in a relationship between God and man.
Today, more than ever, it appears that there are many religious folks with a “profession” of faith rather than a “possession” of faith. Specifically, there are many who have a head full of creeds and doctrines but lack a personal relationship with the Saviour of mankind.
True religion is about a relationship, not a ritual.
It was the wise old sage of the New Testament, the Apostle Paul, who exhorted the reader to “make their calling and election sure.” In other words, do the personal, spiritual inventory and honestly evaluate whether one has genuinely trusted Christ as their Saviour. Do you possess Him? That certainty will pay enormous dividends in daily lives and for all eternity.
Have a great week, and remember, God loves you.
