Across the country, our youth are fully entrenched in summer vacation.
The exhilaration of walking out the door on the last day of school has now been enveloped by the dog days of summer. Those long, hot summer days can be difficult to fill with new, fresh, and exciting activities. Boredom has definitely set in for many youths. Finding a thrill has become as impossible as snow in July.
A backward glance into the summers of my youth provide some innumerable nostalgic memories. For many years of my youth, we lived in the country. After breakfast, and making the bed, my sister and I would go outside to play. We had a stay-at-home mother who forbade “running in and out” the back door. The backyard was our Playstation.
With the exception of a necessary restroom break, we played outside until lunch. After lunch, we repeated the itinerary from the morning.
Suppertime came quickly. Dad would come home from work, and we would spend the remainder of daylight hours back outdoors. Our parents often sat in the backyard as the summer sun set. Please understand, my sister and I were never bored. I played in the dirt with my steel Tonka trucks, while she played with her Barbie dolls. We took hikes throughout the Welsh Hills of Granville, Ohio. We played with other kids. We ran in the garden hose. We would travel to town once a week for swimming lessons.
Occasionally, we picked strawberries at a fruit farm and sold them from a card table along the country road, in front of our house. No, we did not perch in an air-conditioned house playing video games or watching TV. We had no air conditioning, and daytime TV programming was filled with soap operas from the choice of three channels.
Ultimately, we moved into town. Now older, my sister and I rode our bikes everywhere. Usually in packs of other kids, we rode and explored all over our area. We would stop into the drug store, or gas station, for a bottle of pop and candy. We learned to budget our allowance. There were many times when the guys would play baseball or go to the public swimming pool.
My early teen years were filled with lawn-mowing jobs. After canvassing the area for customers, I set my mowing schedule. In the heat of the summer, I was pushing a mower and hand-trimming the sidewalks. My biggest yard earned me $4.50.
Summer evenings were spent playing cards with my buddies. I purchased my first car from the earnings of my summer jobs.
Once I entered high-school summers, the workload increased. The summer leading into my senior year in Cincinnati, I worked three jobs at once. I was anxious for school to begin. I needed a rest. The pursuit of a thrill may seem elusive for many youth. Times change. Perspectives differ among individuals. What may be exciting, and satisfying, can vary among contrasting socio-economic-generational groups in our world.
Nonetheless, a restless heart has been a constant from the dawn of time.
Let us determine to make the mundane be thrilling. Let us savor the routine grind of life with the understanding that one day it will all be gone, a distant memory.
Enjoy the dog days of summer, and may you experience the zenith of thrills every day of your journey.
God bless, and remember, God loves you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.