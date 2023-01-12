We are now running full throttle into a new year.
By now, most people have put away holiday decorations and have received their first credit card bill to pay off holiday debt.
The beginning of a new year offers hope for personal, and professional growth, and opportunity.
While resolutions are a key first step in our journey, commitments are paramount to achieving the goals we pondered in the waning weeks of 2022.
Commitments are binding pledges of a sincere and steadfast purpose of accomplishment. When we wholeheartedly enter a project, there is no looking back. We have crossed the threshold of consideration, and evaluation, into the realm of accountability, and evidence-based results. We have put ourselves on the line. It is now time to perform.
In the quest of self-improvement, we focus on the three components of our being — body, mind, and spirit.
The comprehensive approach to wellness is paramount in the accomplishment of our tasks. Daily focus on exercise, diet, and rest strengthens the body. Meditation, solitude, and education enhance our mental health and growth potential. Spiritually, our communion with God — coupled with corporate worship and service — provide significance and purpose on our journey.
In the quest of relationship improvement, we focus on communication, selflessness, and unconditional love.
The lack of communication has perpetually been the greatest hinderance to successful relationships. When we focus on understanding the other person, we will go a long way to the exchange of thoughts, feelings, and information.
Rather than waiting on our turn to talk (or interrupting), we focus on the meaning of the message, as well as its intention. We allow the other person to fully speak their mind and demonstrate respect for their point of view.
Selflessness binds many relationship pieces together. When we determine to serve our colleagues, friends, and loved ones with “servant leadership,” we build relationships that last a lifetime.
Trust is an integral part of every relationship, from business to family. When others are honored with dignity, lovingkindness, and service, bonds are forged. People will trust us. In our integrity, we hold ourselves accountable.
In the quest for career improvement, we must do what we were created to do. There is an innumerable amount of people who are involved in pursuits they do not have the passion. nor natural talent, to accomplish. As a result, people are discouraged, burned out, and depressed.
Chase your passion. Fulfill your dream. Fully utilize your God-given talents and gifts to make a difference. Consider the “wait of the world.” The world is waiting for you.
Let us go forth into a new year committed to making an impact.
Remember, God loves you.
