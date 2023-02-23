It’s been said that the older you get, the more you reminisce about the past.
Of course, with a lifetime’s accumulation of people, places and things, the material for memories streams easily from our mind. Personal experience, as well as with those I counsel, affirm that this habitual backward glance is true. Memories seem to play on a loop in an idle mind.
It is fascinating that most people will focus on a specific period of their lives and replay those memories over and over and over again. Some have shared with me that their memories provide a warm, comforting, sentimental value. Others declare the memories constantly haunt them and prevent them from escaping the bondage of the past.
Indeed, it is problematic to be a prisoner of your own memories. For the deeply-troubled soul, professional counseling is mandatory. But for those who consider reflection and daydreaming as a recreational activity, memories are their friends. The journey backward is part and parcel of their daily routine. A rocking chair and hot coffee will enhance the trip. I must admit that I love the drive down memory lane. I have had a very eventful life’s journey, with numerous starts and stops. As an old song from the band Boston says, “So many people have come and gone.
Their faces fade as the years go by” … yes indeed, spot on. However, there remains those individuals affixed in my memory that will never fade away. They have served me well as I replay, review and scrutinize those defining moments and then extract teachable moments that have bolstered my values and convictions. It has been said, “Forget your mistakes, but remember what they taught you.” That is outstanding counsel.
A dual action linked to extracting the lessons learned is the mental exercise of asking the rhetorical question of, what if? What if you chose to take that job? What if you would have married that old flame? What if you moved to that distant state? What if you would have stayed where you were? What if, what if …. our wondering minds plague us with these pesky questions of hypotheticals that cannot be answered. Mind games … they can be tortuous. They can be mysterious. They can be curious. Nonetheless, they are adventurous.
As a career minister and a student of theology, I am a strong proponent of God’s providence. Specifically, I believe that God has ordered the steps of the believer. Being sovereign, God is in total control of their lives, and His purposes will ultimately come to pass. In the mystery of God, it is intriguing to learn that He has given us a free will. However, our choices will not preempt God’s plan for our lives.
While this study in theology can be deep and difficult to comprehend, we must adhere to the promise from God that all experiences work together for good for God’s child, as Romans 8:28 details. In the course of our memory lane reflections, we will confront many regrets. We all make mistakes. We all fail. We have all sinned. Nobody is going to exit this life unscathed from momentary lapses of reason or foolish choices. Then, there are the youthful indiscretions.
Can a person come to the end of his life and be satisfied with a life well-lived amidst the shortfalls? The answer is a resounding yes. Through the mercy and grace of God, those sins are forgiven and not held against us. The sacrificial death of God’s son on the cross avails the repentant sinner access to forgiveness of sin and the gift of eternal life, by faith. We are justified in the eyes of an all-holy God, by faith in Christ. I want to replay the happy times with my grandparents and the camping trips, filled with fun and laughter. I want to replay the memories of special holidays and reunions. I want to replay my awards and achievements. I want to replay my special moments with my wife. I want to replay the birth of my son and our journey together. I will allow mind to focus on the milestones, the mountaintops, and the magnificent moments of my life. Journey on. Your frequent trips down memory lane are yours alone. Remember, ponder, learn, and let go are the requirements of our memories. Have a great week, and remember, God loves you
Contact Jon by e-mailing IMPACThought@gmail.com. Reach Jon Shonebarger at jtshonebarger@gmail.com.
