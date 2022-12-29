We all have our favorite Christmas music.
Personally, listening to the classic carols of the Christian faith give me pause, as I reflect on that sacred event 2000 years ago, the birth of our Lord and saviour, Jesus Christ.
From “Hark the Herald Angels Sing,” to “Joy to the World,” the great carols of the faith honor, praise and worship to the incarnate King of King and Lord of Lords.
My favorite carol is, “O Holy Night.” The carol was composed in 1847 by Adolphe Adam to the French poem, “Minuit, Chretiens” (Midnight Christians). The poem had been written by Placide Cappeau. Ultimately, Unitarian Minister John Sullivan Dwight translated the song into English lyrics in 1855. Generations since have praised and worshipped Christ through this beloved masterpiece.
I am sure that most of the readers of this article are familiar with this carol. As we reflect on a few of the inspiring lines, they stir our spirit as they amplify the glorious advent of our Lord, at Bethlehem’s manger ...
“Long lay the world in sin and error pining,
Till He appears and the soul felt its worth.
A thrill of hope the weary world rejoices,
For yonder breaks a new and glorious morn.
Fall on your knees, O hear the angel voices,
O night divine, O night when Christ was born …”
As with Christians for 2000 years, I have often meditated upon what it would have been like to have been in Bethlehem that holy night. The prophets of the Old Testament had spoken of a coming Messiah, but it had been 400 years since the last revelation from heaven. The world was gripped in silence, spiritual darkness and sin, anticipating the coming saviour, the light of the world.
Then came the angelic proclamation to the ceremonially unclean, a lower cast of citizens, the lowly shepherds, on the Judean hillside … the thrill of hope. The weary world rejoices … good tidings of great joy to all the world.
Imagine the expediency in making your way to the manger where the babe in swaddling clothes lay. Imagine your heart embracing the fulfillment of God’s promise of a saviour, humbly and gloriously entering this world, for you. Behold, the virgin born King of Kings.
It is beyond our fullest appreciation all that eyes saw, ears heard or would enter into the hearts of those experiencing God’s miracle that holy night … a virgin conceived from the Holy Spirit. The creator of Heaven and earth taking a human body … Immanuel … God with us ... Israel’s Messiah … the saviour of all mankind. Imagine this unspeakable, incredible, miraculous moment in human history … glory to God in the highest.
God has chosen us for this generation for a definite purpose. As with the awestruck shepherds, let each of us worship the Lord Jesus Christ. His entrance into this dark, depressing and sinful world was with the purpose of offering hope, light, forgiveness of sin and eternal life, through faith in His death and resurrection.
Let us share this extraordinary message of hope and deliverance to a world gripped in despair. Let us also thank the Lord for His sacrifice for our sin and the unspeakable gift of salvation. Now, rejoice in celebration, song, praise and adoration for Immanuel, our King.
It is my sincere hope that we do not lose focus of that holy night, that night divine.
May God bless you, and may you fully embrace the glorious advent of our Lord Jesus Christ.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.