As we celebrate the holiday season and express our love and appreciation to family, friends, and associates through gift giving, let us also be mindful to remember the non-profit agencies that are making a difference in our communities.
Without their benevolent care, human misery and despair would spiral out of control.
The number of needy people in our communities across the nation is growing. It is imperative that concerned citizens make a concerted effort to assist the organizations who are on the frontlines of humanitarian relief. The rise in homelessness, hunger and addiction is alarming. The need is now. We must forge ahead with determined assistance.
While many people may turn the channel of their cable news program or turn off the radio, it does not eliminate the reality we are facing, being reported by the media. People’s needs are not met with a one-time fix. On the contrary, there is truly an epidemic of needy souls seeking daily assistance.
This is not the Christmas season from a generation ago. Unfortunately, a new day has dawned in America.
We watch in amazement at the influx of people crossing into our nation at the southern border.
While political points of view differ in reference to this immigration issue, nonetheless there are men, women and children who need all the necessities of life. Politics must be laid aside.
The undocumented immigrants must be feed, housed, clothed, educated, and have their medical/mental health needs met.
There are tent cities and hotels facilitated to meet the needs of some. What about the needy souls coming here tomorrow? Is this solely a government problem? Let us not be naïve.
The reality is no. Humanitarians are being constantly sought to help the hurting, to kneel beside the fallen, and offer helpful solutions to the rising need.
We watch in dismay as the homeless in our largest cities live in squalors.
Drug paraphernalia with drugs are passed out to addicts. Random acts of violence, flash robbery and human trafficking are the crimes that law enforcement deal with every day. Common citizens are often targets of random acts of senseless crime.
Couple that with many cities who have decreased law enforcement officers to protect public safety.
We are thankful for the caregivers, the volunteers and the helpers who give their time, talent and treasure to help people every day of the week, 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year.
Obviously, there is need for more agencies, churches, shelters, and food pantries.
The list expands continually.
Let us all participate in giving this holiday season, and in addition, let us regularly give throughout the year.
I am mindful of the birth of the Lord Jesus Christ. As Joseph and Mary journeyed to Bethlehem to register for taxation decreed by the Romans, they could not find room at the inn.
The sojourners needed a place to rest and eat. Through the providence of God, a lowly manger was acquired. The miraculous birth of God’s only begotten son was in the humble confines of a manger.
The beauty of the birth of the savior of the world is seen by the Heavenly Father loving the fallen race of humanity that He gave his son as the one who would die for the sins of the world.
Love was demonstrated through an unspeakable gift of salvation to each soul who would believe and receive Jesus as their saviour.
Let us demonstrate our love by giving. Let us care about the needy by giving. Let us demonstrate our God-given compassion by giving.
Let us determine to get involved and be a part of the solution to our nation’s dilemma.
Let us make an impact that would please almighty God.
May God bless you this holiday season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.