As a Christian leader, I often ponder the spiritual climate of our nation.
I consider the spiritual vitality and depth of today’s Christians.
Granted, this generation has innumerable opportunities that Christians historically have not had. There are a litany of examples that should contribute to spiritual wellness and development. This era should be significantly superior attributable to the plethora of advantages.
Foremost in this consideration is the endless stream of resources on the internet. There are Bible studies, theological examinations, and live streaming of worship services. There are Christian colleges/seminaries offering accredited degrees online. The list goes on. You see my point.
Today, there seems to be churches on every street corner, especially here in the Bible Belt. Christians own several Bibles to read and study. There are innumerable applications to download to your phone. There is Christian broadcasting via satellite, 24 hours a day, on demand.
Nobody in our nation can claim the inability to grow in the grace and knowledge of Jesus Christ. Opportunity is at our fingertips. It abounds. Most certainly, we should have the most knowledgeable, devoted and grounded disciples in the history of the church, right?
With the broad range of spiritual opportunity, how does this generation truly compare to previous generations? As a leader, I focus on spiritual formation of new Christians, as well as the daily practice of spiritual disciplines of older believers.
The Christians in previous generations were well-known for their faithfulness to the spiritual disciplines of prayer, Bible study, fasting, worship, fellowship and solitude. The previous generations were known for their piety. Of significance, they were trained in the Christian faith from infancy.
Most relevant of all the spiritual disciplines, solitude stands out as a potential problem for this generation of Christians. This spiritual discipline is highlighted in Psalm 46:10, which reads, “Be still, and know that I am God.”
The constant busyness and commotion in our lives is the enemy of solitude. Our Heavenly Father calls us to a place of peace and silence so that we may commune, alone, with Him. It’s our hiding place.
The tranquility of our surroundings enables our spirit to draw close to God without the distractions of iphones, computers, television, podcasts, family and friends.
Our spirit must seek the Holy Spirit of God. We must listen intentionally to hear the small, still voice of God as we meditate alone, in silence. It appears that our generation of Christians rarely take the time alone with God in solitude. This spiritual discipline is vital to our spiritual growth.
The breadth, depth and width of our faith in Jesus Christ desperately depends on solitude. While many Christians boast of their biblical knowledge, how filled with the Spirit of God are they, and specifically, how deep are their wells of the Spirit of God?
Communion with the Holy Spirit, worship of the holiness of Almighty God, praise, prayer, confession of sin, and listening to His small, still voice are the very fundamentals of our time of solitude.
We must meet with God daily. We serve a risen, living Saviour who longs for this precious time with His child.
How do we follow an invisible God? How do we learn the mind and heart of God? How do we hear His small still voice? How do we discern His plan for our life? How do we know what God’s will is for us, His children? The answer is discovered in time alone, in solitude … our hiding place.
I am concerned that many Christians nowadays live a shallow spiritual life, a life that is barren and in desperate need of living water. I am concerned for a life void of healthy roots that furrow deep, that nurture a fruitful life.
I encourage every Christian to commit to a life of intimacy with Jesus Christ through a daily schedule of solitude. Our spiritual lives will come alive with vitality and fruitfulness.
But most of all, to truly know our Lord and Saviour cannot be acquired solely from the printed page of Scripture. Let us approach His presence in solitude, our hiding place.
Have a great week, and remember, God loves you.
Contact Jon at jtshonebarger@gmail.com.
