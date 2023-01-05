There is a word in the English language that has acquired a negative connotation. The word is stubborn.
When someone is called stubborn, the accusation is that they are dogged determined to do what they want, when they want and how they want. Counsel or conventional wisdom is rebuffed with jutted jaw by stubborn souls.
Furthermore, the allegation continues that they cannot admit when they are wrong and yield to the wiser option.
Similar designations to stubborn may include terms like obstinate, adamant, unreasonable, headstrong or inflexible. These are powerful words used in describing the behavior and temperament of the accused.
How many of us want to be labeled as stubborn … not many of us.
However, upon contemplation of the personal accusation, we are often compelled to become defensive. This terminology is typically received as an insult. Why? Is this really such a horrendous behavior? I say, no.
Contrarily, why couldn’t stubborn be considered as the highest of compliments — a distinguishing label of inner fortitude and honor? Maybe it could be a badge of honor?
Could it be that a stubborn person is highly misunderstood? Having never walked in their shoes, been where they have been, learned what they have learned, nor know whom they have known, isn’t it possible to project distain on an innocent party? Some of the best exercise many folks get is jumping to conclusions.
We confess that there is a proper time to utilize the word stubborn. Yes, there are stubborn people who dogmatically stand on their point of view. Yes, they can irritate us and provoke us to anger.
On the other hand, let us applaud the stubborn men and women in the world … those who will not bend their knee to tyranny … hose who will not wave a flag of surrender … hose who will die on a hill rather than compromise their heritage, culture and core values. Let us applaud those stubborn men and women who will not denounce their faith, blaspheme their God, nor yield the convictions of their heart.
We stand in awe of those who are steadfast and unmovable in their principles … those who are willing to fight the good fight of faith, even if it costs them their lives. We salute those stubborn pioneers who tamed a new nation. We honor the stubborn soldiers, sailors and airmen who gave their lives for our liberty.
We are thankful for headstong leaders who would not flinch in the face of political polls and public opinion. We are inspired by the poor, inner-city kid who rises above the ashes in stubborn resistance to a society that has oppressed and oppossed them.
Let us have a change of mind when we hear the word stubborn or the synonyms which with it aligns. Would you consider saying, “Thank you,” the next time someone calls you stubborn?
There is a place for a change of mind — reconsideration and taking another route. But we must never back down or yield to heartfelt convictions that define us.
Have a great week, and remember, God loves you.
