There are many reasons why September is my favorite month of the year.
My birthday is on the first day, so the month begins in grand fashion. Expressions of love and appreciation, with bags of gifts, cake and ice cream, being surrounded by special people, amplify my feelings. With the numerous birthdays I have celebrated, the cruise to the Mediterranean that started on my birthday in 2019 is my clear favorite. There are many miles of birthday memories in September.
Labor Day weekend is always a highlight. The end of summer is a great opportunity to have a road trip to a choice destination.
I can recall a family campout at a beautiful location when I was 12. It was so enjoyable sitting around the campfire, listening to the grown-ups sharing memories of bygone days. Sleeping in the old canvass tent, on the ground, was awesome. Looking at the shadows on the ceiling of the tent, and listening to the nocturnal animals, was thoroughly intoxicating to my senses. That Labor Day camping trip was a once-in-a-lifetime highlight.
The must-watch Labor Day television of my childhood was Jerry Lewis’ Muscular Dystrophy Association telethon. The constant array of singers, comedians and talent shows were enjoyable. I stayed up late waiting for the headline performers to show up. Of course, the humor of Jerry Lewis was hilarious. Do you remember the time when Frank Sinatra brought on Dean Martin to reunite with Jerry after many years of estrangement? It was tremendous memories. To this day, my mind automatically thinks of the telethon on Labor Day weekend.
September in my youth meant back to school. As I have shared in other columns, I went to 12 schools in 13 years, counting kindergarten. I can remember the smell of sizing in my new clothes as I walked through the front door of the new school.
It was exciting to meet the new teachers and classmates as I settled into the new school year. I inevitably took a careful survey for the cutest girl, trying to sit as close as possible. In addition, who would be my new pals? September was the commencement of new academic pursuits. September meant teachers, books and new friends.
September is my favorite month because football season begins. It’s the anticipation built over the dog days of summer. I usually bought a preseason football magazine to read the hype and glean as much inside information as I could on my team and the competition. My teams have always been the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cincinnati Bengals. Being an Ohio kid, who else would I cheer for? It was pure exhilaration when game day arrived. Most often, the games were listened to on radio. In my youth, I may have only been able to watch OSU a few times, because there were only three channels. September is football season.
It often felt as if a switch had been flipped in September as the weather changed. The cool mornings required a sweatshirt or jacket, but by afternoon, it was back to summertime temperatures. The steady change in foliage testified to the onset of autumn. Summer was fading quickly as days became shorter and the air became crisper. After a long, hot and humid summer, September was a refreshing month in nature’s change of seasons.
September is a tremendous month for special church meetings. Whether it is a revival, a missions’ conference or a retreat, I can fondly reflect on many special meetings where souls were revived, energized and blessed. September is the perfect month, after a busy summer, to regather the church family and focus on their faith.
Every month should be September. There are innumerable reasons I’m convinced of its superiority.
Regardless of your preference, let us determine to live in the moment, celebrate life and praise God for His wonderful gifts.
May God bless you this week, and remember, God loves you.
