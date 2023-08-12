When it’s time to relax and decompress from the stresses of life, it is enjoyable to engage in a good movie, book or soundtrack.
The escape from reality into imagination provides the perfect respite for those with a weary mind. Couple that with gentle rain and a comfortable chair, and you are ready to hunker down into a world of void of distraction. The mood has been set. Let’s begin.
I am a sucker for sentimental movies. As I hunker down for the evening, I allow myself to be transported to places I have never been but would love to go. I carefully scrutinize the cast of characters and find affinity with the lovelorn, underdog and dreamer.
Each of them in their own right aspires to chase their passion and seize their dream. This is the stuff of heart-stirring emotionalism. Add to the story a beautiful location and good food, and it is a delightful recipe for a satisfying movie.
While the sentimental movie is always a satisfying detour from the grind, a good book also quenches the thirst for diversion. I love biographies, the stories of women and men who faced insurmountable odds and overcame every obstacle, the stories of those who came out of poverty and disenfranchisement only to conquer the unbeatable foe.
It’s the story of man against himself, his sole competition in the pursuit of excellence. I admire those who chased fiercely after their goals and incrementally chipped away, bit by bit, until they reached the zenith of their mountain. Heroes set my soul afire as I seek to chase the goals before me.
Nothing surpasses my commitment to Bible reading, meditation and prayer. In like manner, I can be summoned into the presence of the King of kings or the King of Israel. The Biblical stories are all venues of contemplation, appreciation and satisfaction. My quite time in prayer is peaceful, warm and gratifying. My spirit is fulfilled.
The soundtrack of our lives provides solace at the end of a challenging day. My musical tastes are extremely diverse and eclectic. The older I get, the more satisfaction I receive from music attached to significant moments of my life. I am not the only person with this point of view.
As I watch YouTube and the video that accompanies most songs, I relive the moments that have been forever imbedded in my mind. I can be 4 or 5 years old again. I am also ushered back to the moment I boarded a plane for basic training in the Air Force.
I also enjoy listening to gospel as I pray and meditate on the Lord. There is an innumerable variety of options that accommodate my wishes. I never lay down my devices without enjoying my exploration. Just push play.
It cannot be over emphasized that taking a break from the rat race is something we must all do. A movie, a book or a music video are all venues that provide a relaxing escape while never leaving the comforts of home. Whatever the personal choice, may we take time for self-care. Rest and relaxation are mandates in our schedule. Our whole being, body, soul and spirit need nurturing.
Let us each pursue the stress-free zones of our choice and enjoy the benefits of our momentary getaways from the world. Have you seen a good movie lately? Have you read a good book? Have you listened to some great music? I am anxious to hear from you.
Have a great week, and remember that God loves you.
