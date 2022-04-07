Israel’s King David declares in Psalm 137:8 of the Bible, “The LORD will perfect that which concerneth me...”
As I read this bold affirmation from the Psalmist, I am reminded daily of my humanity. I have many rough edges that need to be sanded off in order for me to become the man that God has designed.
The flaws and imperfections of my nature can become a source of disappointment and frustration in my quest to excel at the myriad of tasks I undertake each day.Being a perfectionist, my repeated stumbles cause angst.
Moreover, my shortcomings can be an obstacle in my relationship with others in accomplishing the job. My habits, attitudes and disposition can be an irritant to my partner. This challenge confronts all of us in our marriages, churches, civic organizations and neighborhoods. Conflict between people is typically rooted in a personal flaw.
King David recognized God’s sovereign control of his life. While tremendous successes are articulated in the Holy Bible concerning David, his sin is also vividly described in detail. While God declared that David was a man after His heart, nonetheless the mighty king was capable of the greatest failure. David confessed his sin and sought to reconcile through repentance and obedience. David, like all of us, was a work in progress.
In a personal-faith relationship with God, through His son, Jesus Christ, we are being changed daily through the power of the Holy Spirit. In theology, this divine action is called sanctification.
We are being transformed into the likeness of Jesus Christ every day of our faith journey. While victory over past habits, attitudes and choices have already been experienced in our lives, changes will continue to be accumulated until our journey ends and we arrive at our Heavenly home.
David was firmly confident of God’s reconstruction process. As we are placed upon God’s potter’s wheel, the lump of clay is cleaned, softened, and shaped for its intended use. Ultimately, the refiner’s fire bakes the article into the finished product. Perfection awaits the patient sojourner.
In addition to our personal renovation processes, our circumstances are also being orchestrated in order to fulfill God’s divine purpose for our life.
God opens and closes doors. He sends people into our lives at the precise moment. As He transcends time and space, almighty God is in our future ordering steps, fitting all the pieces together in perfect timing. God makes everything beautiful in his time. It’s perfect order.
Indeed David, “The LORD will perfect that which concerneth me ...”
As we walk boldly into a new day, let us be cognizant of God’s effort to change us, to improve us, to perfect us. In wisdom, let us not resist His sovereign control, but rather let us yield to the divine process of sanctification and submission to the journey He has set before us.
Have a great week and remember, God loves you.
Reach Jon Shonebarger at jtshonebarger@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.