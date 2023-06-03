There is a beloved hymn of the Christian faith called, “Sweet Hour of Prayer,” that has blessed the faithful saints of God for generations.
The hymnist extols the blessings of stepping away from the cares of the world, to be transported into the sacred presence of almighty God. He pens of the manifold blessings found in that secret place, the place where his soul finds respite from distress and grief, that impenetrable place of protection where the tempter’s snare cannot disturb the fleeing faithful. That place is in the shelter of God’s protecting embrace.
The prayer closet is that sacred hiding place where the longing soul experiences the genuine bliss of fellowship with his Lord and saviour. It’s the place to be alone with God, and separate from every care of this world. The writer enthusiastically yearns for those cherished moments.
The blessings found in intimate communion with God is a privilege afforded only to His redeemed children. Yet, as with many privileges, they are often taken for granted and underutilized. Indeed, the greatest of opportunities afforded to man is most often neglected.
Where on earth can an individual have direct access to a president or a king? Yet, this is precisely the benefit granted to God’s children. He encourages them to come as often as they wish, and that no stay is too long. God’s door is always open for comfort, counsel, confession and consideration.
Amidst the anguish of the soul, the depression of the spirit, and the burdens of the heart, prayer is needed more than ever. The remedies suggested by the world are void of the comfort, encouragement, and solace that are found in God, through prayer.
Indeed, prayer is the solution that is either minimized or rejected. Our society is increasingly secular. As a result, the spiritual needs of people are negated. To many, their “real problems” need real solutions, and prayer is not considered viable.
It is also alarming how prayer is minimized in churches today. The Wednesday night prayer meeting has been eliminated in many houses of worship. Jesus emphasized that His House should be called a house of prayer. In addition, the power found in fervent prayers of faith are imperative in this latter day.
Conversion experiences, the breaking of bondages, and the need of mountains moved only amplify the need of Holy Ghost power in prayer. There is a significant power outage in this moment of church history. This generation needs to see the power and presence of God that will only be demonstrated by the collective prayers of believers around the world.
We must have a revival of the spiritual discipline of prayer.
It is recommended that we take the suggestion of the hymn writer and spend an hour in prayer. Many people would scoff at such a notion and then retort that they are “too busy” to pray. May I reply that our failures in life can be traced to a lack of prayer before the throne of God? We are not too busy to fail.
Let us begin our journey each day in a season of prayer. Let us pray throughout our day. May we conclude our day in prayer and include our family. It is indeed a blessing to know God intimately through prayer.
May you have a week of impact and significance.
Remember, God loves you.
