I awoke early on Saturday morning, anxious for a full day of planned activities to begin.
My mind was racing as I lost myself to all the possibilities that may await me. The heightened emotions of my mind were fueled by the long-distance romance I had with a girl a couple hundred miles away. Other than a weekly letter in the mail and an occasional phone call, we had very little contact with one another.
The mystery that surrounded this long-distance romance gripped my heart. I barely knew this young lady, but my imagination conjured up exciting expectations. Indeed, dating in the ’ 70s was a lot different than today.
The drive from Cincinnati, Ohio, where I was going to high school, to Newark — located outside of Columbus — seemed eternal. Time was spent listening to the Ohio State football pregame broadcast and watching for state troopers on Interstate 71. I had arranged time off work at Perkins restaurant and had every detail of my rendezvous checked off my list. I was in love, or at least smitten with this young lady.
There was a crispness in the autumn air as the sun shone brightly in a cloudless sky. I arrived late afternoon and spent a few minutes with the family of whom I would be staying. As soon as I could without being rude, I slipped away to the phone and called my girlfriend. Soon, she and another couple arrived to pick me up for the evening festivities.
As I found my place in the back seat of the car, my eyes were glued to my date. She was a cute blond-haired girl with big blue eyes. Here smile radiated as we engaged in small talk about my drive and things going on at school. In that moment, there wasn’t a concern in the world. I was in a thorough state of bliss.
As I glimpsed out the car window, I noticed a transition from city traffic to winding country roads. The scenery was adorned with a bouquet of orange, red and yellow trees. The autumn foliage was in full array across the rolling hills of central Ohio. The sun had begun to set across the western skyline, and shadows from the large timbers were cast across the golden shocks of cornfields. A beautiful autumn evening had acquainted itself to the teenagers riding in a two-door sedan.
Upon arrival, I saw a large farmhouse with a yard full of other teens and a few adults. We were greeted with smiles and introductions from the friends of my date. Although I had grown up in this area, I didn’t know anybody. These kids were a year or two younger than me, obviously, due to my date being a year younger.
A large bonfire was being built down a path away from the house. In addition, a large horse-drawn hay wagon was captured in my survey of the property. This was to be an enchanted evening and a fulfillment of the imaginations of my mind when I woke up earlier.
Soon, the evening shadows gave way to night, and the flames of the bonfire not only provided light, but warmth. I put on my sweatshirt and thought what a wonderful opportunity to snuggle up to my girlfriend next to me. The hayride was the first one of which I had ever been. The route was through the countryside. I recall the scent of fallen leaves and smoke from the fire, as well as a periodic whiff of perfume. The moonlit night would be embedded in my memory as it filled up my senses and fulfilled every hope and dream.
Once we returned to the farmhouse, we gathered around a campfire and roasted wieners and marshmallows. Songs were sung. Hugs were shared, and laughter abounded. The evening would evaporate into night, and it was time to say goodbye to my new friends and hosts. If only that night would have never ended. I would soon begin thinking about having to return to Cincinnati early the next day.
We would drive back to the home where I was staying. A few minutes alone to whisper sweet talk back and forth was exchanged between me and my girlfriend. There was a kiss goodbye, a moment to wipe away the tears and then watching the taillights fade away. It had been a special day. When would I see her again?
The ambiance of autumn glowed in its brightest hues that October day, along with the reverberation of ground-pounding horse hoofs that beat the fallen leaves down the country path, in addition to the smoke from the bonfire that filled my nose, and the chill in the air that facilitated the warmth of hugs and hands intertwined.
Let us make memories that last a lifetime this autumn.
Have a great week, and remember, God loves you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.