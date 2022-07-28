He sat in his reclining chair, critically examining the balsa wood that he held in his hand. Precise measurements were exacted as he proceeded to reach for a small blade that would cut with precision.
Measurement by measurement, cut by cut, the craftsman was creating a replica of a building from the bygone history of the Welsh Hills of Granville, Ohio.
His memory was replete with the finest archaeological details of the historic landmarks. Even though he was battling Parkinson’s disease, he was not deterred from a hobby that consumed his days. The air of the room was enveloped with the aroma of cherry tobacco as he gripped his pipe through clinched teeth. This devout craftsman had been transported back in time to recall the minute details.
Within a few hours, the landmark model had been constructed. The maestro had completed his masterpiece. Now, a fortunate family member or friend would be gifted this historical artifact.
The gifted creator of fine wooden models was my maternal grandfather, Ernest Williams. A native son and pioneer ancestor of the Williams family of the Welsh Hills, grandpa had been provided the oral history of this beautiful territory. He was a benefactor of the stories behind the landmarks — the people’s lives, work and legacies. From simple sheets of wood, history was recreated.
Our lives are a tapestry of the finest detail. While historians mark the sites of significant relevance and consequence, our stories are being constructed moment by moment by the hand of the Master, almighty God. Our lives are similar to the balsa wood that is created from the mind of the Creator, carefully measured, cut and assembled.
We too are designed to tell a story, leave a legacy, and be a landmark for future generations to study.
While each of us is humanly flawed, our God can make the roughest among us into a masterpiece by His grace. By yielding our lives to the discretion of the Builder, a product will be produced to magnify and glorify Him. Our lives are exciting as we experience addition and loss on our journey. However, the final outcome will be what God in His sovereign wisdom decreed us to be.
Let us not despair with the trials of our life. We are in His grip. Precise measurements are being made, and our appropriate form is being completed.
Have a great week and enjoy your journey. God loves you.
Contact Jon Shonebarger at jtshonebarger@gmail.com.
