The habit of rising early in the morning continued on vacation.
My body clock forbade the coveted rest I had intentionally scheduled. After incessant tossing, and turning in an unfamiliar bed, I reluctantly arose and headed to the kitchenette to make coffee.
With my cup filled with caffeine, strong enough to walk across the room by itself, I shuffled to the enclosed porch of the summer cabin.
The forest behind the cabin lay tranquil. The sweet fragrance of the woods permeated my sense of smell while I listened deliberately to the birds exchanging melodic sonnets. My senses were exhilarated. My mind drifted into contemplation of the magnificent, creative handiwork of God.
My imagination wandered to that very first morning encountered by Adam, and Eve. The beauty of the Garden of Eden must have been spectacular ... majestic, and gorgeous. It would have been amazing to have been in that sacred place, untouched by the effects of sin.
In my quiet moment, interrupted only by sips of black coffee, my spirit communicated with His spirit. This was an authentic moment of meditation, worship, and praise. A genuine spiritual renewal was experienced. By dawn’s early light, I had been with the creator of heaven and earth.
I thank God for His unspeakable gift of salvation, so rich, and free. The privilege of approaching the throne of grace is a blessing that is thoroughly incomprehensible for a child of the King. Yet, we are provided full access. The door is always wide open.
The solitude found at the approaching dawn that summer morning was the perfect segue way to meditate, worship, and pray to God. The respite from the chaos of the work week was precisely what my parched spirit had yearned for. This was joy unspeakable, and full of glory.
Those quiet moments of communion with God filled me with peace, comfort, and assurance. The impact of this intimate fellowship with the Holy Spirit of God carried me through the activities the remainder of the day.
While amusement parks, beaches, and busy tourist attractions occupy the to-do list of family vacationers, I always long for the gateway to state parks. Communing with nature coupled with the brilliant array of wildlife, and natural landmarks, is the zenith of my experience. Regardless of the chosen destination, finding time with God is imperative.
Enjoy your summer getaway. Draw close to God, and He will draw close to you.
Have a great week, and remember, God loves you.
