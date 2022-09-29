Christians are encouraged by God’s promises found in the Holy Bible.
Those precious promises are the fuel necessary to keep moving us forward, for His glory, and to fulfill His purposes for our lives … our hand in His hand, for all of our days. What an exciting expedition we take together.
God has promised us rest for our labors, grace for our trials, light for our path, unfailing sympathy when heartache comes and unconditional, undying love. Our Lord is an ever-present friend in times of trouble. God is faithful. He keeps his promises. He is a benevolent Heavenly Father. What a friend we have in Jesus.
Yet, it is important for us to acknowledge that there are things that God has not promised. He has not promised smooth roads, clear paths free of mountainous obstacles. He has not promised us endless days of blue skies, calm winds, rose-covered pathways or shallow waters.
The Christian sojourner will experience temptation, trouble and burdens. Our journey will be met with opposition and discouragement from our enemy. There are traps, pitfalls and failures along the way. God has not promised to eliminate the hazards along the highway.
Indeed, the sojourner’s experiences and challenges are new every day. The need for God’s beloved children is to know that we are not alone.
The deadly devices of the enemy are also around the corner in hopes of ensnaring the unexpecting sojourner.
The enemy’s devices are intended to cripple and destroy God’s child. The devil uses disappointment, discouragement, despair, doubt, disbelief, distraction, double-mindedness, dishonesty, deceit, dullness, delay, discord, defilement and disobedience as his tools. Every Christian is vulnerable. We all fall in moments of weakness.
The great news is that the Heavenly Father is there to pick us up, dust us off and set us back on the paths of His righteousness. The prophet Isaiah declares that in Isaiah 40:29-31, which reads, “He giveth power to the faint; and to them that have no might he increaseth strength. Even the youths shall faint; and be weary, and the young men shall utterly fall. But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.”
The encouraging promises from this passage have sustained weary sojourners for centuries. Although the way is difficult, we should never doubt that we are in the grip of almighty God, receiving His renewing strength when needed.
Again, the prophet shares God’s promise in Isaiah 41:10, which reads, “Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.”
Let us continue going forward fellow sojourner … no fears, no confusion and no doubts. God has promised to demonstrate His power and glory to each of us, every day.
Have a great week, and remember, God loves you.
Contact Jon at jtshonebarger@gmail.com.
