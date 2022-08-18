The dog days of summer are upon us here in Middle Tennessee. The blistering heat and humidity have been virtually unbearable as we go about our daily lives.
Often, an afternoon thunderstorm interrupts the boiling sunshine, only to make the atmosphere even more humid. A shade tree and a gentle breeze offer us a momentary respite.
We adapt to the weather pattern by carefully watching the sky and being sensitive to the change around us. We all learn through careful observation.
As I journey through life as a Christian, my spiritual discipleship has taught me to pray to God for direction, provision, and for open doors to serve. I also intercede on behalf of the needs of others. My faith in God has intensified as I mature spiritually. I have been particularly keen of my growth in the spiritual gift of discernment.
Through spiritual maturity, I have learned that a vibrant relationship with God requires persistent interaction through reading the Bible, meditation upon the Word and prayer. Without these three spiritual disciplines, a Christian will never experience deep intimacy with God, nor will they enjoy the abundant life that Jesus Christ offers to those who abide in the Vine.
The vibrancy of the Christian life is available to each person who puts their faith In Jesus Christ as their personal saviour. Moreover, the close walk with God enables a discerning believer the blessing of being able to see His movement in our lives and world. Indeed, we can see the fingerprints of God.
As prayers are petitioned to our loving, all-powerful Heavenly Father, He hears us and answers according to His sovereignty. As we continue in prayers of faith, we patiently wait for God’s answer. This period of waiting is a period where we trust His wisdom, strength, love, and benevolence. We must not doubt, worry or criticize God as we await answers to our prayers.
Our difficulties in life may feel like the unbearable dog days of summer. Rains may pour down upon us while we wait for relief. A shade tree and gentle breeze would be nice as we endure the hardships of life. Meanwhile, the sun beats down.
However, to the discerning child of God, they will witness the fingerprints of God in their lives as circumstances change, needs are met, opportunities avail themselves through an open door and as relief comes. The fingerprints of God are everywhere in our lives.
We must watch with a discerning spirit when God acts in accordance with our prayers and circumstances. While we cannot see the summer breeze, we can see the movement of the tree because of the wind.
My faith is strengthened because of receiving answers to my prayers. Understand, there are no coincidences in life. There is no fate. There is no serendipity. Instead, there is a supernatural act by an all-sovereign God who steps into our circumstances and provides the remedy according to His purpose, plan, and timing of the praying Christian.
To be an eyewitness to an opened door after months of asking, seeking, and knocking in faithful prayer is exhilarating. To have the phone ring and to receive the call you have pleaded with God to receive is glorious. To have a dream you have prepared for all your life open at the right time sets our souls on fire. To witness a person have a change of behavior, now pursuing righteous paths, sends chills down the spine of an interceding mother. The examples of God’s fingerprints in our lives are innumerable.
I encourage the reader to actively pray to our Heavenly Father and watch for the answer. Your spirit will be set aflame as you witness your Lord acting on your behalf. Be sure to give Him praise and glory. His fingerprints are everywhere to be detected.
Wait and watch.
Have a great week, and remember, God loves you.
Contact Jon at jtshonebarger@gmail.com.
