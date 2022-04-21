I was privileged to have officiated the funeral of a dear friend this week.
As an ordained minister of the gospel, I have preached innumerable funerals through 40 years. While the protocols of a funeral service remain typically unchanged through the years, the preparation and delivery of the message have changed. At least, for me.
Over the past several years, my pastoral services to a family of the deceased have also been for those for whom I have known personally. Interestingly, in my earlier years of ministry, funeral services were typically provided for those of whom I never knew. This distinction has had an impact on my perspective. While solace and grace from God never changes to the bereaved, those numerous experiences have changed me, and my counsel to others.
Change has been wrought in my funeral preparation as a result of my growing personal awareness of our mortality and the fragile nature of life.
Life is fleeting. This is more than an overused cliché. It is a traumatic reality. Perspective on the brevity of life has made my words more poignant as I console the grieving loved ones. Experience is an insolent teacher. I have had to respond to its harsh, insensitive realities.
Life is as a spring rain shower that appears for a few moments and then quickly passes on. We are continually thinking that we will be able to accomplish our dreams before we die. We believe we have time to finish our course. We believe that we will have an opportunity to have that heart-felt conversation with an estranged friend.
We believe we will live long enough to see our children give us grandchildren. We believe our lives will naturally wind down.
However, many deaths are sudden and without time to put our affairs in order. So, many times I have heard people say through their tears, “I never had time to say goodbye.”
As the wise King of Israel, Solomon, declared in Ecclesiastes 3:1, “To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven.”
This is a profound articulation of the changing seasons of life. People plan their lives with the mindset that they are guaranteed four long seasons, like we observe in nature. However, each individual has different lengths of time in their seasons.
Some seasons may be lengthy, while others are null and void. God’s purpose for the length of our life is a mystery. We receive no secret revelation, no special note, and no prior knowledge. As a result, we must not boast about tomorrow. We simply do not know what lies ahead.
It has been said that we should live today like it is our last but plan as if we have a hundred years.
We are provoked in our spirit to ask what unfinished business we have. What are the remaining priorities yet before us? What are the trivial activities that will not make an impact for all eternity? What has God called us to finish? Will we finish well? Does our family know that we love them? Do we have broken relationships that need mended? What regrets do I have if I were to die today? What will be my legacy?
Please take a few moments to reflect on life, both ours and others.
Let us determine to make each day special by emphasizing relationships above our jobs. Let us slow down and enjoy the journey above the destination. Let us abandon the rat race and detour to a pathway of peace. Let us measure our lives by the significance we have enjoyed. Finally, let us endeavor to grow closer to God and impact His Kingdom. Time is passing. Let us focus on now.
Have a great week, and remember God loves you.
