I was blessed to celebrate a milestone birthday yesterday.
While many people try to conceal their age, I am not embarrassed to admit that I turned 65. Sept. 1 was that special day to reflect on my journey through life. I have been extremely fortunate in my lifetime, blessed of God in innumerable ways. As the age reveals, the journey has been lengthy. Indeed, it has been a long and winding road.
I am grateful. I am fully aware that there are many good people that never make it to this stage of their lives. To be able to continue moving forward as days turn into months, and months into years, is a blessing not guaranteed to anybody. Of note, my son died of cancer in April. All things considered, everyone’s life is but a vapor that appears for a short time, and then, it is gone.
As with any parent, I would have willingly exchanged my life for his. However, almighty God, in His providence, has allowed me to continue living. If God sees fit to grant more time beyond today, I gratefully accept it. According to His divine plan for me, I humbly look forward to each new day with eager anticipation and zeal.
I am chosen. Almighty God has a purpose, plan and season for each of us. We are uniquely designed to fulfill specific assignments crafted by the Creator. It has been my good fortune to have been chosen by God to be a minister of the gospel.
Throughout this long and winding journey, God has dispatched me around the nation to kneel beside the fallen. From penitentiaries to churches to radio microphones to newspaper columns, God has chosen me to accomplish His purposes at His decreed moments of my lifetime. As I joyfully reflect, I honestly would not change a thing. God’s purposes are best. Yielding to them, rather than resisting, results in unspeakable joy and significance.
I am elected. By God’s amazing grace, I have been elected to be a child of God, by faith alone, through the atoning death and glorious resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ. I will never take my salvation for granted. My personal relationship with Christ has been the source of my hope of the future but also the strength from which I can attempt great things for Him and expect great things from Him. I boldly declare that Jesus is the answer for every challenge in my life. My faith has made all the difference.
I am a debtor. As I reflect on my pilgrimage, I realize that God has summoned innumerable partners to assist me at the most strategic moments. I have had tremendous mentors, church family, faith leaders, corrections pros and military superiors to provide me with safe counsel and invaluable lessons. The impact they have made on my life has ensured a gateway to the next milestone spiritually, professionally and personally. We are all a product of who we let into our lives. I am a debtor to genuine champions in their field of expertise.
I am energized. Life begins at 65. All of the experiences on this long and winding road have paved the way for the next level of service to God, my family, church and community. Yes, I fully believe the best is yet to come, and I can embrace each new opportunity God grants me. So, new roads are being paved for the purpose for which God has designed for me.
I encourage you to seize the opportunities that God avails to you. Fulfill your calling. Accept every challenge. Ignite your faith and draw close to God. Seek out wise men and women to assist you on your long and winding road.
Life is a gift. Celebrate it and embrace the wonders of God’s love every day.
One day soon, you can pause and reflect on the handiwork of God in your life. Together as pilgrims and sojourners, we can reach the end of that long and winding road and rejoice.
Have a great week, and remember, God loves you.
Contact Jon at jtshonebarger@gmail.com.
