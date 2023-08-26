I was a young Air Force airman getting settled into my new life and job in northern Michigan.
I had just completed basic training in San Antonio and technical school in Denver. My wife and I were newlyweds, having been married just a few short days prior to being shipped off to boot camp. Everything was new.
Finding a place to live on a limited budget was challenging. We found a very small cabin on Lake Huron, a short drive from the Air Force base. The area was rural and ideal for hunting and fishing. The tourists kept the two-lane highway bustling throughout the year. Unfortunately, neither my bride nor I were outdoorsmen. We would need to find recreation and diversion through other pursuits. Our greatest adaptation would be to the climate. The weather along the Great Lakes, particularly in northern Michigan, was harsh winters, cool summers and early autumns. My wife and I enjoyed taking long drives throughout the region.
One hobby acquired early in our marriage was antiquing. There were many small towns with great antique stores. This discovery would lure my in-laws into coming for visits. Being seasoned veterans of the antique market, they could spot bargains a mile away.
Our acquisition of antique furniture would prompt us to look for a larger place to live and, ultimately, a place for our baby. We needed to look no further than next door to where we were residing. A house with five rental cabins was for sale. My in-laws would purchase the property, and we would manage it. This responsibility set the table for lessons in management, communication, leadership and people skills. At this early stage on my Air Force career, I was blessed to have a senior, non-commissioned officer as my branch supervisor. This wily, old veteran took a strong liking to me. As a result, he would summon me into his office each day to discuss life, marriage, being a landlord, hobbies and the job. I was thankful for his personal attention.
As a result of his mentoring, I was able to thrive in my personal journey. This old sarge poured his wisdom and experience into me. I was thirsty for the knowledge. He was eager to fill my tank. Ultimately, I would begin to be distinguished in my performance.
But it was as a result of his effort in promoting my milestones to higher leaders that garnered significant recognition and awards. He had taken me under his wing. His young eagle had learned how to fly. With his guidance, encouragement, correction and instruction, I reached the zenith of accomplishment.
I would ultimately be nominated for top 12 in the United States Air Force by the Strategic Air Command. It was my mentor who had taken the time to write and submit the nomination. He cheered me on each step of the way.
As a result of this tremendous leader, I learned leadership. I learned how to invest in young people, helping them reach their dreams and aspirations. To pass along life experience, wisdom and encouragement is what a mentor does. Everyone needs a mentor. Everyone needs a cheerleader. Everyone needs a champion who knows the way and shows the way.
I have had the benefit of multiple mentors. I have also had a mentor who has been there for more than 40 years to enlighten me in ministry. I have had a mentor that molded me through 20 years of chaplaincy. I have had a mentor there for parenting and marriage. I am a debtor of their investment into my life.
I cannot emphasize enough the wisdom of seeking out those wise achievers, experts in their field. It is also wise for seasoned men and women to come along young adults and offer them their nuggets of wisdom. I can say I have been humbled to have been a personal mentor for dozens, outside of the pastoral ministry. What a rewarding experience. Mentoring is the most satisfying milestone in my career.
Life is full of mysteries. Inexperience prompts us to declare, “I don’t know what I don’t know.” This is the time to seek a mentor, one who has learned from the school of hard knocks. Let us seek a mentor and one day be a mentor.
Remember, God loves you. Have a great week.
