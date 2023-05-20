I have recently been reminded about the brevity of life.
My son recently passed away after a short battle with adrenal cancer. The trauma of his premature death has reminded family and friends to readdress the reality of life’s fragile nature. The Holy Bible teaches us that life is but a vapor, appearing for mere moments, then evaporating, like a morning mist.
Although the morning mist is short, it has significance, importance and impact.
Indeed, the fleeting moments of a morning mist generates a sugary fragrance of grass blanketed with dew.
The scent of blooming flowers permeates a tranquil meadow. A morning bird sings her melodic chorus as the sun slowly rises in the east. With its rays peeking through the blossoms of the trees, the totality of nature awakens to the light. In a similar manner, so are our lives.
The impact of our lives should never be measured in its length, but rather its depth and width.
History adorns its annals with those who lived abbreviated lives. From the young soldier killed on a foreign battlefield, to a child dying from a rare disease, to the teen victim in a tragic accident, we hear of heartbreaking losses on a regular basis.
It is cliché to say, “Life isn’t fair.” But when it comes to the length of life, oftentimes, this is the case ... “gone too soon” becomes the mantra.
In the course of my career in ministry, overwhelmingly, I dealt with the death of a younger person. Most often to violence or drugs. The grief associated with those losses was amplified as a result of a lack of time for loved ones to prepare. Nobody is ready for unexpected loss. Indeed, the brevity of life parallels the morning mist.
Those who have lived short but meaningful lives always touch others in very special ways.
A legacy of love is most significant. The depth of love given to their parents, spouses, children, friends and colleagues. The departed has left an indelible mark that the sands of time cannot wear away. Many floods cannot quench love, nor can its fire be extinguished.
True love cannot be forgotten even as the sands of time pass through the hourglass. When we know that we have been loved and appreciated, we will never forget. We all yearn to be appreciated and venerated. Their love is eternal and imbedded in our memory.
In addition, a shortened life can be appreciated by the breadth of its philanthropy. The humanitarian gifts freely given for the benefit of those who cannot repay, is noteworthy.
The sacrificial generosity of this soul will be remembered long after their passing. The beneficiaries of the gifts are typically to large to number. They spent their time, talent and treasure for the betterment of those they have never met. Though short, this was a life well-lived.
The church is another arena where heroes of the faith, often in their prime, die. Whether they perished at the hands of heathen natives on an uncivilized island, or a sojourning mishap or incurable disease, there are numerous saints of God who willingly laid down their lives in God’s service.
Only eternity will reveal the lives that have been transformed as a result of their toil. God, who is the author and giver of life, summoned them home. We may wonder why and second guess His timing. Nonetheless, we know that God makes no mistakes.
Yes, life is like the morning mist. It is brief but not without the capability to leave footprints in the sand of time. For the people we know, it is our intention to touch them meaningfully, intentionally and substantially. That focus knows no age. Let us make an impact while we can.
Have a great week, and remember, God loves you.
