We welcome the 11th month of the year with open arms and anxious hearts.
The splendid month of November ushers in rites of passage on our annual calendar. The transition from the beginning of autumn to the holiday season makes November magnificent and distinctive. This is the favorite month of the year for many. The justification of our choice is rooted in tradition and nostalgia.
Indeed, the familiarity in rites of passage provide us with warm, gingerbread feelings and sentimentality. November beckons us to open the wardrobe closet and clothing drawers in search of our favorite sweaters and jackets. The burning of fall leaves envelops the brisk air in our neighborhood. Hayrides and bonfires are the recreational pleasures of country people. Football season becomes more exciting as the elite teams vie for playoff and championship success.
Wood is gathered, stacked, and burned from our fireplaces and stoves in November. With morning frost on the pumpkin, and occasional snow flurries in the air, the bite of November weather settles in. Seasonal foods are cooked and baked, eagerly consumed, and enjoyed. Chili, clam chowder, beef stew, chicken and dumplings, apple cider, pumpkin, and pecan pie return to the dinner table. Of course, turkey and dressing, yams, cranberry sauce are distinctive delicacies this month.
November has numerous days of distinction. Daylight savings time ends, ushering in darkness to the normal workday and drive home. Election Day reminds us to get out and vote on the candidates who promise a chicken in every pot. Veterans Day is a solemn time to remember the proud, distinguished Americans who wore the military uniform in defense of their nation.
There is Black Friday for shoppers to race to their favorite stores looking for the least expensive merchandise for gift giving. The first Sunday of Advent begins a weekly church remembrance of Christ’s incarnation into the world. Giving Tuesday provides us an opportunity to select our favorite charities for financially giving to their missions. May I add that doing a Google search of American holidays and celebrations reveals more than 100 events. Yes, November is renowned for special events.
Of course, Thanksgiving is the cornerstone of all November days.
Regardless of culture, religion or nationality, Thanksgiving is the time to gather together among friends and family and feast.
For the faith community, Thanksgiving is the culmination of blessings, gratefulness and reflection over the past year. The giving of thanks is central to the Christian faith as believers praise and worship God, from whom all blessings flow. The Lord Jesus Christ is worthy of our thanks, praise and worship .. to God be the glory.
As we begin our journey through this spectacular month of November, let us embrace the moments that make forever memories. Your family, friends and church make our lives more significant. Together, we will make this November exemplary in every measurement we know.
Have a great week, and remember, God loves you.
