The Psalmist shares a trio of bold, experiential, affirmations of faith in the 16th chapter, 11th verse.
From his heart, King David asserts, “Thou wilt shew me the path of life: in thy presence is fullness of joy; at thy right hand there are pleasures for evermore.”
We are all experiencing life differently.
There are many folks who would say that their life is miserable, full of heartache and trouble. In addition, there are those who would categorize their life as boring and mundane. Then, there would be folks who would say their life is a roller coaster of ups and downs, successes, and failures.
However, King David had a different life experience. He was living large. The abundant life he savored was not attributed to the perks of being king. On the contrary, his life was blessed because of his intimate relationship with God.
While many people seek to blaze their own trail, and make their own path, David earnestly sought the Lord each day to lead him in the paths of righteousness for His namesake. It was he, who boldly declared in the beloved 23rd Psalm, that the Lord was his shepherd. David yearned for God to show him the way forward and experience the very best that God had to offer.
To ascertain protection, provision, and peace, David sought direction on the right path. He yearned for God to lead. It was almighty God who declared David to be a man after His own heart, not that David was a perfect man by any measure. His transgressions were substantial and consequential. However, his confession of sin coupled with his wholehearted recommitment to God differentiated him from others. David had a different spirit. His unique spirit sought to be shown the way to sojourn.
David’s second affirmation reveals that the fullness of joy in life resides exclusively in the presence of God. Indeed, he said that his cup ran over. The complete measure of God’s joy is acquired through a vibrant, abiding personal relationship.
When seeking provision, nobody wants an empty cup, half a cup, or three quarters of a cup. No, people naturally want it filled to the top. To be satisfied with the fullness of joy, you must draw close to God and commune with him. God offers the most, the best, and the most satisfying cup available in human existence.
To a world that blatantly rejects the love of God and His offer of redemption, receiving the fullness of joy by drawing near to God, is nonsense.
Humanity diligently searches for joy, everywhere, but cannot acquire it through human effort. Materialism, secularism, and humanism are totally void of the ingredients necessary to fulfill the longing soul of an individual. The quest for satisfaction runs full throttle on the daily calendar with its false goal of fulfillment. The King of Israel disagrees with the mass of humanity. He knows that it is found in the presence of God.
The third affirmation of faith is the acquisition of pleasures forevermore. Pleasures are satisfied by God. It is not necessary to pursue our passion for pleasure outside of the sufficiency of our Creator. God is portrayed by many in our society as a cosmic killjoy — a critical, grumpy grandpa who doesn’t want the kids to have any fun. What a foolish caricature.
God created man’s yearning for pleasure. The passion for pleasure is innate in our very being, with fulfillment through God’s holy provision. However, the enemy wants to satisfy our desires with tempting, sinful alternatives that not only do not satisfy but lead to costly, detrimental consequences. While there may be pleasure in sin for a season, sin will take you further than you want to go, keep you longer than you want to stay, and cost you more than you want to pay.
Ponder this reality ... sin is what we do when we are not satisfied with God.
God has the best, the most satisfying and complete design of pleasure for His children. It is the devil who has contaminated God’s design that leads the victim to destruction. The wages of sin is death.
Through the poignant testimony of a king, we can heed his advice to be led in the paths of life, to experience the fullness of joy that completes our lives and to experience ultimate pleasure. We can acquire this through a vital, personal relationship with God, through faith.
Have a great week, and remember, God loves you.
