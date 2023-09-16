It was the whimsical writer of the 19th century, Mark Twain, who offered keen insight to his readers by rendering this intriguing thought ... “Find a job you enjoy doing, and you will never have to work a day in your life.”
It is true that the majority of workers in our nation consider their job pure drudgery. The constant dread of getting out of bed, getting ready for work, getting kids ready for school or daycare, coupled with the commute, only magnifies their dissatisfaction. Once they get to work, the monotony and irritations mount. Then, there is the boss whom they do not like. Work for these employees is neither fulfilling nor challenging. Job satisfaction is low. Production wanes.
There is a need for a paradigm shift in the workforce.
The job recruiting industry is booming. There are professional agencies advertising employment opportunities for their customers (the employer) on the world-wide web, social media and direct mailings. Anxious readers search daily for the latest job postings in quest for the job they believe will satisfy. Resumes are downloaded. Questions are answered, and interviews are scheduled.
According to Builtin.com, general employee turnover statistics are as follows:
The U.S. average annual turnover rate is 47%
70% of all U.S. employee turnover is voluntary
More than 4 million U.S. employees leave their job each month
One in three employees who quit don’t have a job lined up (as of 2021)
Voluntary U.S. turnover doubled between 2011 and 2021.
As we see, turnover rates are very high, and employees are very dissatisfied. It must be concluded that there are no perfect jobs, companies or supervisors. Neither are their candidates willing to weather the storm long-term. The cycle repeats.
The paradigm shift needed in our society is for people to be trained and educated according to their natural abilities. From their youth, children need to develop skills according to their natural abilities, interests and creativity. Aptitudes toward science, math, the arts or writing need to be cultivated.
Each living soul has been given their own personal DNA and their own unique fingerprint. Almighty God has created each of us with a particular purpose in life to fulfill, a time frame in which to accomplish it, and His plan for its execution. Learning this spiritual truth will empower people to move forward, successfully, by faith, and discover their purpose. They must pursue that inner passion.
As God’s creation, our satisfaction will be acquired through fulfilling our distinct role in God’s divine purpose. As we hone our natural talents through study, training, and practice, we will achieve genuine significance. Indeed, we will enjoy our job and never work a day in our lives.
Unfortunately, there are parents who determine what they want their children to be when they grow up. These parents choose where the child will go to college to get a degree, to be prepared for the family business that the child will ultimately inherit. This predetermined path sets their child up for potential frustration, disappointment and failure. Is that what God created them to do?
In addition, there are other parents who allow their children to drift aimlessly through school, overlooking their natural abilities and not investing in them. Sadly, those children will not fulfill the purpose for which God created them, and they will go through life unhappy in their field of employment.
Twain was not a theologian. However, he was smart enough to know what makes people tick. Let us polish the inherent talents that almighty God has given and utilize them. Let us also train our children. Our purpose in life will be achieved. Our time will be wisely invested. God’s plan for us will provide us joy and fulfillment. Let us pursue our passion.
Have a great week, and remember, God loves you.
