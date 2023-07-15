What a glorious opportunity a new day affords.
From the moment we rise, until the moment that we lie down, we have a blank page, available to write our best story. While we are at it, why not choose the most vibrant crayons in the box and draw our newest masterpiece? Our fresh opportunity beckons. Nothing is preventing us from scripting new narratives in the current season of our life. We must seize the day. Life is a precious gift.
I know people who read the same book time and time again. They already know the storyline, the characters, the climax and the conclusion. They already know the plot and subplot, the mysteries and the mysteries unveiled. The obvious question from my perspective is, why reread the book? This popular pastime provides decompression and relaxation during precious down time. However, the time comes when you must get back to the grind. The book must be laid down.
In our daily reality, we rise each morning with a blank sheet of paper with the brightest crayons and freshest opportunities for writing new history. But choosing to reread previous chapters of our life, by daydreaming and trips down memory lane, threaten our productivity.
Like driving a car 70 miles per hour down Interstate 40, in reverse, by looking at the rear-view mirror; our life is not meant to be lived in the past. Life is to be lived now, with a forward focus. Simply put, the outcomes of previously-lived chapters will not create the narrative of today’s story. Circumstances change. People change. Doors shut. We cannot re-write history.
Memory is a genuine blessing. It is a wonderful tool, affording us the opportunity to celebrate the people, places and milestones of our lives. In addition, there are also the missteps, mistakes and misfortunes that require analysis and remedy. Interestingly, it is the negatives we remember most. Disciplining our minds to utilize memory in constructive parameters is vital to our mental health. Yes, there are times for reflection (class reunions), but there must be more time for creation (now).
Anniversaries will be celebrated and pictures reviewed. Failures will be recalled and regretted. But to constantly replay the oldies only lends itself to discouragement and depression. Sadly, there are innumerable people who are still reliving their glory days. Their memories play on a loop like an old eight-track cartridge.
Getting stuck in the past circumvents our future. Ruts can be destructive if there is not a rapid evacuation plan.
Loneliness, an empty schedule and a sedentary lifestyle prompt the mind to a gaze into the past. There are people in nursing homes and prison cells who have nothing better to do than to travel into the inner recesses of their minds to relive their life. These poor souls need the assistance from those who care to provide them with healthy opportunities to make new milestones and memories. Their mental health is at stake.
Our story is still being written. It is not necessary to be a millionaire who takes safaris to Africa or voyages into space to write a story worth reading. It only requires an individual seeking to make an impact in a needy world … those moments of the day that bring significance and worth into our communities, churches and charities … those precious, teachable moments with our children and grandchildren … simple experiences make extraordinary storylines. They also make life worth living.
It’s your story. Write it in glorious shades of the brightest colors. Ignore the rearview mirror. It’s full throttle, straight ahead.
Have a great week, and remember, God loves you.
Contact Jon by emailing IMPACThought@gmail.com. Reach Jon Shonebarger at jtshonebarger@gmail.com.
