As a 10-year-old boy, I can remember many events first-hand from the year 1968.
The assassinations of Dr. Martin Luther King and Sen. Bobby Kennedy, the TET Offensive in Vietnam, student protests on college campuses, and demonstrations at the Democrat National Convention. They all captured the conscience of a divided nation. It was a year of murder, violence and protests.
Although I was only a kid, I knew that our nation was in radical upheaval.
I can recall the discussion amongst adults, where my extended family was divided politically. Most of them were pro-union, Blue Dog Democrats. However, my parents were pro-Nixon Republicans, advocating for governmental change in the upcoming election. I trusted the conventional wisdom of my parents.
As an impressionable youth, they led me to believe that change would be ascertained if only the right political candidates, and their party, were voted into office. Vote no for Hubert Humphry, and yes to Richard Nixon.
It is always easier to provide commentary on societal events when looking back on history. Indeed, a different political candidate for president was elected that year and was reelected four years later. History is not favorable to the Nixon Administration, with its crimes associated with the Watergate break-in. The war in Vietnam would linger on for several more years, and our nation continued to struggle with it and civil rights.
Fast forward to today … we are again witnessing a nation adrift, divided and violent. It may be the point of view of many that our nation is more divided than at any time in history, except during the Civil War.
Battle lines have been drawn on numerous issues this year alone, to include the Second Amendment, and gun control, prayer on a public-school football field, and abortion. Caustic chaos has overtaken respectful dissenting points of view. We are hearing a familiar echo from bygone days. We must choose the proper political candidate, and their party, to bring the necessary remedy to our putrefying sores.
If we learn anything from history, we must realize that our hope does not rest on a candidate, nor their political party. History has not been too kind to politicians for generations. The volley of competing philosophies makes most citizens dizzy as they listen to innumerable accusations, proposals, and counter proposals.
Our government has not drawn our populace together. Rather, we are a house divided, racing toward an untimely demise.
As citizens of our great nation, it behooves us to understand that our trust must reside in our divine creator, almighty God. We should heed the motto of, “In God we trust.”
Our hope does not lie with the Democrats, Republicans, nor the Supreme Court. Our hope, faith, and charity lies with almighty God. Moreover, we need to love our neighbor as ourselves. I think I read that somewhere (with it being the second, great commandment of God).
We must forge forward, against all apparent odds, endlessly endeavoring to form a more perfect union.
America is too young to die. There must be a revival of civility and charity. While our nation is a melting pot of cultures and ethnicities, we must respect others’ place in the national discourse. We are a pluralistic society. It is not too late for us to learn from one another and respect the distinctively different values and experiences. None of these are a threat to the individual pursuit of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
Will all God-fearing citizens cry out in prayer for a national healing? Would we humbly ask God to forgive us of our innumerable sins?
No, it is not too late for America. But, we must put our faith in God, and not in man … in God and not in government … in God alone.
Have a great week, and remember, God loves you.
Contact Jon by e-mailing jtshonebarger@gmail.com.
