A brief testimony of God’s decision to place David in leadership over the nation of Israel is tucked away in the final verses of Psalm 78, from verses 70-72. The scripture reads, “He chose David also his servant, and took him from the sheep folds: From following the ewes great with young he brought him to feed Jacob his people, and Israel his inheritance. So he fed them according to the integrity of his heart; and guided them by the skillfulness of his hands.”
This divine vetting process of promoting David to leadership over Israel, should be the template for every senior leader seeking to promote an employee or for an initial hiring. The text exhibits the primary consideration for selection. In the text, God chose David due to his integrity.
This qualification of integrity trumped every other attribute the young shepherd possessed. David may have possessed impeccable accounting abilities. He may have had tremendous business acumen. He may have been a summa cum laude from Israel University. David may have been a super salesman at the sheep market. He may have been the most articulate member of the local Toastmasters club.
However, none of these qualifications mattered on a hypothetical resume of David. True to God’s nature, He looks at the inner recesses of a man. God looks at the heart. This standalone attribute is the key to success in the eyes of God.
An individual can be trained to learn and thus perform any craft or occupation. But, you cannot teach integrity. How many talented people have failed in their field of expertise due to an ethical or moral action? Sadly, it’s many. When it comes to selecting a person for leadership, choose integrity over talent.
The integrity of the heart will triumph over the temptations of the flesh or mind every time. Integrity is the anchor that holds the individual fast in times of trouble and uncertainty. Integrity of the heart is the great lighthouse that beams forth light for the journey and successful navigation amidst troubled times.
An individual with integrity does not wonder what to do. They already know what to do. Their morals and values are not for sale, nor negotiable, with the enemy of righteousness. They quickly and emphatically chose the right thing, with the right motives, every time.
God was looking for a man to take over leadership in the nation of Israel. The tragedy of King Saul and his rebellious, stubborn insubordination to Almighty God had to be corrected. David had the right stuff to lead a nation desperately needing moral leadership. Thus, God inspected the most critical area for evaluating the next king ... the integrity of his heart.
The fruit of the integrity of our heart is exemplary skillfulness.
As stated, you can learn a craft. It’s integrity that will guarantee its success. As we live our lives, let us endeavor to place integrity at the pinnacle of our principles. Let it be the firm foundation on which we build a life. The zenith of all our successes in life will be a result of our integrity. Every action of consequence will rise or fall in proportion to it.
Have a great week and remember, God loves you.
