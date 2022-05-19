The world watched in thorough stupefaction as the Kentucky Derby concluded its annual May horse race.
A long shot by the name of Rich Strike came from the back of the pack to win in a stunning upset for the ages. A frequent comment by eyewitnesses of the historical moment had to be, “I can’t believe what I just saw.”
For the Las Vegas odds-makers, this horse was an 80-1 improbabilty to win. The favorites, Epicenter and Zandon, were battling nose to nose down the stretch, as was expected, when the darkhorse galloped past them on the inside to win.
The replay of the race was even more compelling as the viewer could carefully scrutinize the movements, strategy, and sheer determination spent to win the race. While kudos must be given to the jockey, Sonny Leon, riding this splended animal, we realize that without the opportunity, the race could never have been won.
While Rich Strike had not garnered the reputation for being a premiere 3-year-old, thoroughbred racehorse, he nonetheless was good enough to enter the field. On that Saturday, opportunity met destiny.
It was the ingredients necessary to seize the miracle. It was a once-in-a-lifetime underdog ruining the convential wisdom of the odds-makers and embarrassing the Derby experts. Lightening was captured in a bottle.
There are many teachable moments from this horse race that took 2:02.61.
You work hard to enter the field of competition. While you may not have the prestige of others or the winning record of your competition, you still have earned the opportunity to compete. In addition, you must ignore the critics. There will always be those who doubt your heart or talent. Show-out when the lights come on.
Starting behind your competition doesn’t mean you will finish last. Keep battling. Expect to win. Winning is a mindset. Opportunity meets destiny. You do not know where your hard work and determination will take you.
While I am not a believer in fate or luck, I am a believer in providence. God has a plan, a purpose and a time for each of us. Watch for His fingerprints in your life. He has created you for this moment of time. Make yourself as useful, and successful, as He designed you to be.
History would have been different in this year’s Kentucky Derby if Rich Strike would have eased up when he was way behind. Let us learn from a racehorse under the control of a jockey ... don’t give up ... don’t ever give up. You may be missing out on your miracle and the defining moment in your destiny.
Have a great week, and remember, God loves you.
Contact Jon at jtshonebarger@gmail.com.
