Most of my earliest childhood memories included Kip.
It was an endearing family relationship. She was my aunt, but a mere 5 years older than me. She was my friend, teacher and big sister. There was much in my childhood development I attribute to her. Kip cast a large shadow in my life that can be seen and heard as I utilize my talent today.
There were hikes together through the Welsh Hills of Granville, Ohio, where she led my younger sister, Lauren, and me. Regardless of the season, we explored every square mile of the pioneer country of our ancestors. Visions of pioneer Welshmen were conjured up in our minds as we journeyed the hills and dales of family history.
The imaginary tales that Kip would tell amid the evergreen forests could make the trees come alive in our imagination. She would make every step come alive with wonder, excitement and anticipation. She had a gift for storytelling, playacting and creativity. She provoked the inner recesses of my conscience and instilled a curious fascination of our world.
I will always remember the family camping trips. The state parks in Ohio were frequent destinations. From a skunk in a tent to me falling in the campfire and being rushed to the hospital, Kip was front and center of the activities. She kept two little kids from getting bored. She was the ultimate cruise director.
My grandparents owned what was known as the last log cabin in the Welsh Hills. Summer weekends were special treats as they could come and stay in the cabin. Our home was down the hill, in a new home, built on the property that my ancestors claimed immigrating from Wales. I can recall spending the night in that old, ancestorial homestead. Kip had us convinced that the cabin was haunted.
Spending the night in the old cabin was scary. To add to the manufactured fears of me and my sister, she brought a portable black and white TV from home for us to watch, “Chiller Theater.” This was a staple of late Friday night programming in the 1960s, from a station in Columbus, Ohio.
Every creaky noise in the old cabin was amplified in our mind. To heighten the emotional senses already overloaded was a thunderstorm with an array of lightning strikes, and mighty rushing wind gusts. Kip had us believing that the ghosts would soon appear.
A Saturday trip to grandma and grandpa’s house in town enabled Kip to enter Lauren and me in a neighborhood talent show. With a brief discussion of our talent options, it was decided we would sing a song learned at Granville Elementary School. Lauren and I took our place at the top of the neighbor’s porch steps and sang our little hearts out. Through the campaigning of our beloved aunt, it was decided we won the talent contest.
There are innumerable memories from my childhood that I could share, additional stories of companionship, adventure and special events. Memories last a lifetime, but sadly, lives do not. My dear aunt passed from this life into eternity a couple weeks ago. The news was hard and provoked a myriad of memories of laughter, love, long-a-goes and what-ifs.
As I reflect on the memories, I realize how that time slips away. Adulthood, career and distance caused separation from a dear relationship. Sadly, time and change can have a negative impact on families, friends and colleagues. If we could only step back in time to a moment when we could live through those special moments again with that precious friend. Time travel is a poignant fantasy. That ssomething I probably acquired from Aunt Kip, along with sentimentalism.
Let us cherish our moments with the ones we love and never move too far away. Life is about relationships. Let us cling to them with all our heart.
Have a great week, and remember, God loves you.
Contact Jon at jtshonebarger@gmail.com.
